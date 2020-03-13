AllSeminoles
FSUAM: One Last Football Practice, Basketball "Wins" the ACC Tournament, Reactions from around the Athletic Department

Shawn Allen

Here's all the FSU News that's fit to click.

Yesterday was a day that will be remembered based upon where you were when you heard which news bulletin. It started off in the gleam of the NBA suspending their season the night before. Then it transitioned to conferences playing title games without fans to outright canceling. Then the NCAA canceled the Tournament, then by 4:00 PM the NCAA canceled all winter and spring Championships.

As Ron Burgandy would say,

Football

Norvell got at least three Spring practices under his belt before the ACC suspended all athletic and recruiting activities.

Basketball

The No.4 ranked Seminoles will have their season shortened, and canceled their NCAA watch party in turn.

Take heart, the Noles were named the ACCT Champs, giving them the Regular Season and Tournament Titles.

Track and Field

This is a big one because the NCAA Indoor Championships were in the midst of competition. Multi event athletes were scheduled to start today. Additionally, media availability was made for non multi-event athletes.

When Florida State arrived at the track to practice, they were informed the NCAA had canceled all winter and spring championships.

Reactions from around the Athletic Department

