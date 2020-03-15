FSU AM: A 5-Star DT has the Noles in the his Top-5, Basketball was named National Champions

Here's all the daily FSU news that is fit to click.

Football

Since recruiting has been halted, what is happened with our 2022 recruiting class?

A very large human, Victory Vaka, who is also a 5-star DT (and his name is Victory!) has placed the Seminoles in his top 5. He's been compared to former Nole Robert Cooper who was affectionately known as the "Trench Monster." Anybody else giggling with possibilities?

Basketball

If the NCAA doesn't reinstate the Seniors who missed their Winter and Spring Championships, then we've seen the last of Trent Forrest. This retrospective on Forrest and his contribution to the FSU basketball team is tremendous.

The Florida Senate has passed a bill named the Florida State basketball team as National Champions.

Matt Norlander discusses the feelings of loss since the NCAA Tournament is not being played.

Former Noles Helping People Department

Christian Ponder is seeking out suggestions on how to help children in the greater Phoenix area who are struggling with food insecurity since their schools have closed.