AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: Eligibility for Spring Sport Athletes, Noles Crootin' Noles, and the Best Season in Football Team History

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU news that is fit to click.

COVID-19

The NCAA has officially allowed Spring athletes to return to their program if they want to. Each program can decide how much of a scholarship to give, but there will be no limits for programs who return 2020 Seniors.

Mike Settle breaks down what this means for the Noles in the next school year.

Football

What is the best season in Florida State history? What about the best season for every team in the ACC? Chip Patterson of CBSSports looks through the conference and details each member institutions' best football season played.

Luke Altmyer, a 2021 QB commit out of Starkville, Mississippi, is showing the Noles some love on the Twitter machine. And for what it's worth, the retro travel postcard aesthetic is one of my favorite design tropes. I like when the University leans into the "Florida" part of Florida State University.

Norvell is keeping tabs on his people. Making phone calls to recruits is not allowed, but calling high school coaches and officials to check on them is.

 

Basketball

Why haven't you voted for Coach Ham, yet???

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The NCAA Rules In Favor Of Eligibility Relief For Spring Sport Athletes; How Does This Affect FSU?

Seniors in the 2020 class can return to play their respective sports in 2021.

Mike Settle

FSU's Cam Akers: Projected Draft Status Compared to Other Top 'Nole Running Backs

More 'Nole history in the making.

David Visser

FSU Football Gaining Big Momentum for Blue-Chip Receiver out of LSU's Backyard

Could the 'Noles poach one from the champs?

David Visser

FSU AM: Cam Akers Draft Projections, Myron vs. the Coronavirus, & NCAA Recruiting Violations

This one is packed with college football news. Oh and more awards for Coach Ham.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Great, Rhodes Scholar, & Surgeon Weighs In On Coronavirus

Listening to the experts.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

NCAA Has Warning for Schools Not Following the Coronavirus-Enacted Recruiting Dead Period; Several Prominent Programs Already Cited

Certain big-name programs have already been alleged of violating this order.

David Visser

FSU AM: Odds the 'Noles are Back in the CFB Playoff? What about to win 2021 NCAAT? Plus, Former Seminole CB signs with a New Team

Odds Makers are High on the Football Program and Luke Warm on the Hoops Team.

Shawn Allen

Reacting to FSU Football Getting Top-20 Odds to Make, & Win, 2020's College Football Playoff

Handicappers are buying in, for now. But questions persist.

David Visser

Former Standout FSU Cornerback Has New NFL Home

Talent travels.

David Visser

Second Florida State Player Declares Intentions for NBA Draft: Where Is He Projected to Be Taken?

Patrick Williams lifts off for the NBA.

Mitch Schmidt