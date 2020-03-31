FSU AM: Eligibility for Spring Sport Athletes, Noles Crootin' Noles, and the Best Season in Football Team History

Here's all the daily FSU news that is fit to click.

COVID-19

The NCAA has officially allowed Spring athletes to return to their program if they want to. Each program can decide how much of a scholarship to give, but there will be no limits for programs who return 2020 Seniors.



Mike Settle breaks down what this means for the Noles in the next school year.

Football

What is the best season in Florida State history? What about the best season for every team in the ACC? Chip Patterson of CBSSports looks through the conference and details each member institutions' best football season played.

Luke Altmyer, a 2021 QB commit out of Starkville, Mississippi, is showing the Noles some love on the Twitter machine. And for what it's worth, the retro travel postcard aesthetic is one of my favorite design tropes. I like when the University leans into the "Florida" part of Florida State University.

Norvell is keeping tabs on his people. Making phone calls to recruits is not allowed, but calling high school coaches and officials to check on them is.

Basketball

Why haven't you voted for Coach Ham, yet???