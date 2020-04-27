FSU AM: Former 'Noles Flock to Hollywood, Jameis to the Saints, and a Tribute Patrick Williams

Here's all the FSU daily news that is fit to click.

Football

Feeling a little concerned about the state of FSU Football following the Draft? David Visser provides some perspective, and it's optimistic in a time when we all could use some hope.

Speaking of the Draft, it was the distraction that many needed, but it was also business as usual for the NFL. And that business was sending former 'Noles to Los Angeles.

In my best Oprah voice, "You get a 'Nole! You get a Nole! You get a Nole! Every [LA Team] gets a 'Nooooolllleee!"

In case you missed it, here are all the draftees and free agent signings.

Cam Akers was the first, and only, former Seminole drafted. He's a deserving player, after having three OC's in three years. It wasn't the program he expected when he signed his NLI, but at least he got to the league.

Stanford Samuels III was one of the few non LA bound former 'Noles. He ended up inking with the Packers.

Your boy Gabe Neighbors is headed to the Chargers. I'm fascinated by the role a Full Back/Tight End can play in the modern NFL.

Though the Offensive Line has been historically bad over the last three years, Ryan Roberts found a home with the... wait for it... Chargers!

Levonta Taylor ended up with signing with the Rams, home of former 'Nole and best defensive back in the League, Jalen Ramsey.

Speaking of new teams, Jameis Winston signed a one year deal with the New Orleans Saints. To paraphrase former Vice President Joe Biden, "this is a big deal." Drew Brees is in his last year, and Winston will have a shot to compete for a legacy position behind a stout OL and dynamic skill positions, let alone a generational offensive coach in Sean Peyton.

For all your former Seminole Free Agent news, check out our running tab here.

Basketball

Here's a beautiful piece on Patrick Williams from the FSU Hoops squad.

Golf

I played and reviewed the new FSU Golf course, Seminole Legacy. The Jack Nicklaus design may not be the easiest course to play (or get on during a home football game weekend), but it is rewarding in the challenge.