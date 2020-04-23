FSU AM: 'Noles Running Backs in the NFL Draft, Hoops Coach Shares Wisdom, & Beach Volleyball Celebrates Earth Day

Here's all the daily Seminole News that is fit to click.

Football

One metric for how the Florida State program improved over time is not just wins, bowls, and National Titles, but the number of athletes drafted by the NFL. Our current series, 'Noles in the NFL Draft, is tremendous for looking back at every Seminole ever selected.

Mike Settle and Dustin Franklin take the draft picks from each decade and breakdown how many chosen, in what years they were picked and where they went, and how they performed in their respective professional careers. Here are the 'Noles drafted in the 1970s and the 1980s, which ran yesterday, along with the initial draftees from the 1950s and 1960s, in case you missed them. A little taste of the '80s class:

You can look at former Seminoles by the decade, or you can do what the football program is doing, and look at the draft by position. Look at all those backs. Completely random footnote: I did guard Travis Minor in the Leech once. He never drove on me because my defensive skills were superb (that's not true-- he had a bum ankle).

Speaking of the Draft, our David Visser continues to keep you updated on simulations as to when FSU players will come off the board.

Brian Burns was so explosive. Some questioned if he would translate to the NFL, but with that length and speed, he was a prototype off the edge. Here is his draft-day story.

Basketball

Quaratine has left a lot of time on our hands. Just going to leave this one here.

On a more serious note, Assistant Coach Stan Jones discusses how he grew in his profession. Some great insight included below.

Baseball

Which home screen is for you? I'm partial to the baseballs and the palms.

Beach Volleyball

I have missed the Sandy 'Noles. Here's a clever little image celebrating Earth Day yesterday.