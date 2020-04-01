AllSeminoles
FSU AM: 4-Star OL Recruit Names Noles in Top-5, QB Commit Tells Him, 'You know the move'

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU news that is fit to click.

Football

A blue chip OL recruit has the Noles in his top five. Yup, you read that right, a blue chip OL recruit is considering Florida State. Now go read David Visser's break down of Micah Morris decision and game tape.

Speaking of Morris, FSU QB Committ, Luke Altmyer responded to Morris' tweet with a straight Alpha way.

Very Large Human (TM) and Freshman Defensive End, Josh Griffis, is getting his work in despite the NCAA Shut Down. The 6'5", 245lbs newly minted Seminole shows his home gym set up. Serious question, what happens when he runs out of weights?

Who did William Hill Oddsmaking give the best odds to win the CFB Playoff? Not the Seminoles. In fact, the Fighting Norvells' odds are comparable to Wisconsin and Iowa State, and they are worse than Miami's. For the complete numbers, click here.

Did Mike Norvell make the CBSSPorts Top Ten Coaches Under age 45? His work at Memphis was impressive, and coaches have left big time SEC programs to come work with him. But he's only had three practices in Tallahassee. Has his work behind the scenes been enough to impress the national media?

Golf

Have you kept up with FSU Golf's trip down memory lane? His the most recent.

Football

FSU Makes Final 5 For Top-12 Offensive Tackle

Tough competition to beat-- but the 'Noles are in the conversation.

David Visser

The NCAA Rules In Favor Of Eligibility Relief For Spring Sport Athletes; How Does This Affect FSU?

Seniors in the 2020 class can return to play their respective sports in 2021.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Eligibility for Spring Sport Athletes, Noles Crootin' Noles, and the Best Season in Football Team History

The NCAA has put athletes first. I repeat the NCAA has put athletes first.

Shawn Allen

FSU's Cam Akers: Projected Draft Status Compared to Other Top 'Nole Running Backs

More 'Nole history in the making.

David Visser

FSU Football Gaining Big Momentum for Blue-Chip Receiver out of LSU's Backyard

Could the 'Noles poach one from the champs?

David Visser

FSU AM: Cam Akers Draft Projections, Myron vs. the Coronavirus, & NCAA Recruiting Violations

This one is packed with college football news. Oh and more awards for Coach Ham.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Great, Rhodes Scholar, & Surgeon Weighs In On Coronavirus

Listening to the experts.

David Visser

NCAA Has Warning for Schools Not Following the Coronavirus-Enacted Recruiting Dead Period; Several Prominent Programs Already Cited

Certain big-name programs have already been alleged of violating this order.

David Visser

FSU AM: Odds the 'Noles are Back in the CFB Playoff? What about to win 2021 NCAAT? Plus, Former Seminole CB signs with a New Team

Odds Makers are High on the Football Program and Luke Warm on the Hoops Team.

Shawn Allen

Reacting to FSU Football Getting Top-20 Odds to Make, & Win, 2020's College Football Playoff

Handicappers are buying in, for now. But questions persist.

David Visser