FSU AM: 4-Star OL Recruit Names Noles in Top-5, QB Commit Tells Him, 'You know the move'

Football

A blue chip OL recruit has the Noles in his top five. Yup, you read that right, a blue chip OL recruit is considering Florida State. Now go read David Visser's break down of Micah Morris decision and game tape.

Speaking of Morris, FSU QB Committ, Luke Altmyer responded to Morris' tweet with a straight Alpha way.

Very Large Human (TM) and Freshman Defensive End, Josh Griffis, is getting his work in despite the NCAA Shut Down. The 6'5", 245lbs newly minted Seminole shows his home gym set up. Serious question, what happens when he runs out of weights?

Who did William Hill Oddsmaking give the best odds to win the CFB Playoff? Not the Seminoles. In fact, the Fighting Norvells' odds are comparable to Wisconsin and Iowa State, and they are worse than Miami's. For the complete numbers, click here.

Did Mike Norvell make the CBSSPorts Top Ten Coaches Under age 45? His work at Memphis was impressive, and coaches have left big time SEC programs to come work with him. But he's only had three practices in Tallahassee. Has his work behind the scenes been enough to impress the national media?

Golf

Have you kept up with FSU Golf's trip down memory lane? His the most recent.