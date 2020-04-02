FSU AM: Recruiting Dead Period Extended, Athletic Department Basketball Draft, and Track Claims Top Post Season Awards

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

Football

As the effects of COVID-19 become realized, leagues adjust their schedules to comply with safety. The NCAA announced that the football recruiting dead period will continue until May 31.

Remember when some betting houses had the Noles at one of the top-20 teams to reach the CFB Playoff? David Visser takes a more realistic look at which bowl Norvell and Co. might end up in after his first season.

Basketball

FSU Men's Basketball put out a challenge a few days ago on Twitter. They posted fifteen former Seminole athletes, five from basketball, football, and baseball respectively. The challenge was to draft one person from each sport to create a 3-on-3 team.

Well, guess what? We did it! Here is the result of the draft, complete with explanations for why each was drafted. Additionally, peep the new video feature that our articles contain.

Track and Field

The Seminoles piled up ACC Honors, once again- including Men's and Women's Track Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Freshman Track Athlete of the Year.