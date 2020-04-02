AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Recruiting Dead Period Extended, Athletic Department Basketball Draft, and Track Claims Top Post Season Awards

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

As the effects of COVID-19 become realized, leagues adjust their schedules to comply with safety. The NCAA announced that the football recruiting dead period will continue until May 31.

Remember when some betting houses had the Noles at one of the top-20 teams to reach the CFB Playoff? David Visser takes a more realistic look at which bowl Norvell and Co. might end up in after his first season.

FSU Men's Basketball put out a challenge a few days ago on Twitter. They posted fifteen former Seminole athletes, five from basketball, football, and baseball respectively. The challenge was to draft one person from each sport to create a 3-on-3 team.

Well, guess what? We did it! Here is the result of the draft, complete with explanations for why each was drafted. Additionally, peep the new video feature that our articles contain.

The Seminoles piled up ACC Honors, once again- including Men's and Women's Track Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Freshman Track Athlete of the Year.

Comments

We Draft Our 3-Man Hoops Teams from FSU Basketball, Football, Baseball Players

Time to play GM.

David Visser

What an Early Bowl Projection Suggests About FSU's 2020 Season

A big-name matchup in the big city.

David Visser

FSU Makes Final 5 For Top-12 Offensive Tackle

Tough competition to beat-- but the 'Noles are in the conversation.

David Visser

FSU AM: 4-Star OL Recruit Names Noles in Top-5, QB Commit Tells Him, 'You know the move'

Noles Crootin' Noles, and Large Human Beings (TM) Lifting Weights. It's an active time for FSU Football.

Shawn Allen

The NCAA Rules In Favor Of Eligibility Relief For Spring Sport Athletes; How Does This Affect FSU?

Seniors in the 2020 class can return to play their respective sports in 2021.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Eligibility for Spring Sport Athletes, Noles Crootin' Noles, and the Best Season in Football Team History

The NCAA has put athletes first. I repeat the NCAA has put athletes first.

Shawn Allen

FSU Football Gaining Big Momentum for Blue-Chip Receiver out of LSU's Backyard

Could the 'Noles poach one from the champs?

David Visser

FSU AM: Cam Akers Draft Projections, Myron vs. the Coronavirus, & NCAA Recruiting Violations

This one is packed with college football news. Oh and more awards for Coach Ham.

Shawn Allen

FSU's Cam Akers: Projected Draft Status Compared to Other Top 'Nole Running Backs

More 'Nole history in the making.

David Visser

FSU Football Great, Rhodes Scholar, & Surgeon Weighs In On Coronavirus

Listening to the experts.

David Visser

nancykirk