FSU AM: 4-Star OL Offered, Rewatch 'Noles Hoops Games in Under 10 Minutes, & Golf All-Americans

Shawn Allen

Here's all your daily FSU news that is fit to click.

Football

Coronavirus may have stopped spring football in its tracks, and while the pandemic and resulting shutdown has certainly altered the way the Seminoles recruit, it's definitely not stopped it. Here are some of the new offers that have been extended of late. 

Cedric Baxter Jr., a 6'0 195 lb. DB out of Orlando.

Jaylen Early, a Large Human Being (TM), is a 6'5 280 lb. 4-star offensive lineman.

In case you were wondering if anyone else picked up on all the Seminole footballers headed to LaLa Land-- 

In a related story, does anyone else ever wonder how Florida State can put out such transcendent talent and also have experienced half of another Lost Decade?

Basketball

I'm here for 2021 Bracketology! Joe Lunardi at ESPN sees the 'Noles possibly lining up against the Gators in an NCAAT grudge match. David Visser breaks it down. [Authors Note: let's be honest, if Mike White is still the coach, UF isn't going anywhere. KEEP MIKE WHITE!]

This is really cool. FSU Hoops is putting up games from this past season that take 10 minutes or less to watch. Review the Louisville game at 3:00 PM.

Softball

Just a reminder that the Fighting Lonnies defeated No. 1 Alabama 8-0 in February before   COVID-19. I'm no softball expert, but I think FSU found itself a pretty good coach.

Golf

Three Seminoles were named to the Golfweek All-American Teams. Men's Golfer John Pak was named to the first team. Beatrice Wallin and Amanda Doherty were named Honorable Mentions.

FSU vs. Florida in 2021 NCAA Tournament?

The Sunshine Showdown-- tourney edition?

David Visser

