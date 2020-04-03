AllSeminoles
FSU AM: Newest Mock Draft Has Akers in a Familiar Position, and Norvell Shows His Spear-It

Shawn Allen

Here's all the daily FSU News that is fit to click.

Football

Where is Cam Akers going in the latest mock draft? It's in a familiar round and to the same team as another former FSU Running Back. David Visser delves into the NFL Draft archives to compare and contrast Akers to past picks.

Mike Norvell is gettting it done on the recruiting trail, and his... home? These personal effects are pretty sweet. Where would you hang this in your home?

Basketball

It's Mock Draft SZN! Where will Devin Vassell go? Is he a lottery pick? If I ask one more question, does it trigger the memberries from the 60's Batman TV show? Anyway, David Visser looks at the prospects of Vassell in the 2020 NBA Draft.

ESPN has produced a series of videos on the NCAA season gone by, and it's featured FSU in several. First up is a look at A Season that Could Have Been. (Note: The video embeds are not compatible, so they are only hyperlinked)

Another is the top Dunks of the season. I bet you can't guess which Florida State dunk is featured here.

Lastly, is a pretty great conversation between Anthony Grant and Leonard Hamilton of the possibility of having two black head coaches in the Final Four.

In Women's Hoops news, they just received a transfer. Well, as much as a program can in the age of Coronavirus.

Football

