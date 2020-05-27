10 FSU Wins in 2020? At Least One Analyst Thinks So

Head Coach Mike Norvell didn't exactly inherit a CFB Playoff team, but the cupboard isn't bare, and at least one sports writer believes he can take the team back to double-digit wins immediately.

Barring any further setbacks or delays, the college football season is 100 days away, and Chip Patterson from CBS Sports posted a list of 100 storylines, predictions, games to watch, and other notes heading into the season. Not all of them were music to FSU fans' ears, as he has Florida knocking on the doorsteps of the CFP Playoffs and Clemson running back Travis Etienne winning the Doak Walker Award to name a couple, but one prediction is sure to bring optimism and curiosity from the fanbase.

"Florida State will win 10 games."

Considering the Seminoles posted 11 wins in the last two seasons combined, 10 wins is bold. Patterson notes how the 'Noles held fourth quarter leads in games against three teams that won eight or more games in 2019, and goes as far as to say that the team was actually closer to 9-3 than the 6-6 mark they posted.

So the question becomes, can Mike Norvell teach the team how to close? The talent is there. The last five recruiting classes (2016-20) have averaged 12th in the nation.

Still, how reasonable is it to expect a four-game swing in the win column under a first-year head coach? It becomes even more of a daunting task considering that FSU athletics have been suspended since mid-March, and the team has missed out on crucial meetings, practices, and, of course, the spring game.

So, with all that's working against the team, learning a new offense, new defense, and adjusting to new demands from a new staff seems like a major task as-is, and that's not even considering the schedule.

The Seminoles kickoff against West Virginia in Atlanta, play Samford at home, travel to Boise State, and have Florida at home, in addition to the ACC gauntlet, which always includes Clemson. The 2019 combined regular-season record of the Seminoles' opponents was 86-58, so while an improvement from six wins is possible, it certainly doesn't seem probable.