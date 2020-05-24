AllSeminoles
2017 UCF Beating 2013 FSU? Yeah, Right

Dustin Franklin

It's an age-old scenario. We tend to compare teams and players from two different eras to each other, and it's only natural to say "X" would win or "X" is better. LeBron vs. Jordan. '27 New York Yankees vs. '75 Cincinnati Reds. Well, how about the 2013 Florida State Seminoles vs. the 2017 Central Florida Knights?

What better place to look for such arguments than social media? You know, because everyone on social media is well informed and unbiased. A recent Twitter poll cut straight to the point: who would win between these two undefeated teams? The voting results may surprise you. 

Let's take a deeper dive into the makeup of these two squads.

In 2013, Florida State had a storybook season. Undefeated regular season, ACC Champs, Heisman winner, record-setting numbers, and it was culminated in the Seminoles victory over the Auburn Tigers for the BCS National Championship in the Rose Bowl. 

The 2017 UCF Knights also had an impressive season. Rebounding from a losing record in 2016 to an undefeated regular season, American Athletic Conference Champs, and they also beat the Auburn Tigers en route to being named the Colley National Champions in the Peach Bowl.

Here's how the teams stack up head-to-head in some vital areas. Stats provided by www.sports-reference.com. Is math not taught at UCF?

'13 FSU
'17 UCF

Points Scored (National Rank)

51.6 (2nd)

48.2 (1st)

Points Allowed (National Rank)

12.1 (1st)

25.3 (52nd)

Total Offense For Per Game

519.1

530.9

Total Offense Allowed Per Game

281.4

427.9

Turnover Differential

-1.2

-1.3

Strength of Schedule

59th

75th

AP All-Americans

6

0

NFL Draftees

23

5

Ok, so you've seen the stat comparison, but maybe you still haven't had enough of the hypothetical. No problem. There is actually a website you can visit to simulate the results of this game, or any dream matchup for that matter. I did it 10 times to get a good reading on how the game would play out on a neutral field. After 10 simulations, it was determined that the 2013 Florida State Seminoles would beat the 2017 UCF Knights by an average score of 41.4 to 34.2.

One thing is for sure: we need sports to hurry back, before we drive ourselves mad with "what-ifs." 

