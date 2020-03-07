FSU AM: Spring Football is Here! Depth Charts, Recruits, and that Extra 1%

Here's all the daily Seminoles News that's fit to click.

Football

Curious to the Offensive and Defensive depth charts, as spring ball begins? Here are our in-depth breakdowns of what to expect for the Spring.

Spring conditioning came to a close, and Linebacker Amari Gainer showed off all his Gains (sorry, not sorry!) to get that Extra 1%.

The 'Noles hosted a couple defensive backs this past week. Tylus Hancock, a walk-on transfer from Louisville, has joined the team. Meanwhile, Devin Moore, from the class of '22, showed off a good time and suited up for a photo shoot.

Basketball

If putting the dagger into Notre Dame wasn't good enough, Trent Forrest won the Skip Prosser Award for the top ACC Scholar Athlete. It's one of the most prestigious awards the conference hands out, and it could not have been earned by a better person.

Meanwhile, both he and Devin Vassell were named to the ACC All-Academic Team. This hoops team has somme exemplary student athletes.

So if you're in Tallahassee today, or near a TV/Computer/Tablet/Phone/Best Buy with a wall of TVs tune in to the last home game of the year. It's proper to send out the seniors with class, and they could wrap up the regular season ACC Championship with a victory.

Plus the Women's Hoops team takes on top seed Louisville today at noon in the ACCT.

Baseball

Florida State dropped a pitcher's duel to the Blue Devil's last night, 2-1, giving up four hits and making two errors-- ah, those pesky errors. Better keep an eye on those. They seem to be hanging around more than a top-25 team would want. The series continues through the weekend.

Golf

Women's Golf opened up at the Darius Rucker in difficult conditions at a brutal course. Beatrice Wallin and Amanda Doherty are T-21 with a pair of 74's are just five shots off the lead. The team is 13th out of 17. Yikes.

Tennis

No. 4 ranked Women's Tennis defeated Clemson 5-2. It always feels good to beat Clemson.