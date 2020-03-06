FSU AM: Football Offers Elite QB, the Latest Bracketology, & Beach Volleyball is Really Good

Here's all the daily Florida State News that's fit to click.

Basketball

In the latest Bracketology, FSU is still a 2-seed, facing the Belmont Bruins out of the South Region. Games remain scheduled for Tampa. The only thing I'm concerned about is if the Final Four is still scheduled for Atlanta, amirite?

Women's Hoops opens up the ACCT with Wake Forest at 11:00 AM. The Noles are the 4-seed and the Demon Deacons (Deaconesses?) are the 13-seed.

Finally, Trent Forrest, y'all.

Football

The last 24 hours have been big for the Seminoles.

First, Norvell finalized his staff with a new Director of Creative Media, Kyle Pulek. You have to have someone who can produce splashy, trendy, and professional work on the fly. That didn't happen under Taggart's regime. You may remember such hits as the MLK Tomahawk Chop or Tamorrion Terry 4 [15?] days to Fall practice. Anyway, Pulek is a promising hire. Just check his work from Nevada.

The 'Noles also made an offer to an Elite 2023 California QB. I mean, Jimbo and Willie hadn't signed a QB in three years combined, but Norvell is out here making offers for three years down the road. Of course, an offer is a long way from a signing.

Additionally, Norvell gave offers to an OT and a WR, both of the 2022 class.

And Cam Akers is getting some love as one of the Detroit Lions' top RB draft prospects.

Baseball

The 'Noles open up their road ACC play at No. 12 Duke tonight.

Golf

The Women's team tees off at the the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head. There are 17 teams in the field, including five ACC schools and seven SEC schools. 13 of the 17 are ranked in the Top25. Florida is not playing because they are scared. [Editor's note: Shawn continues to inject his bias, and that is unacceptable. However, in this case, he is also not wrong.] You can follow live scoring here.

Beach Volleyball

The Sandy 'Noles are the No. 3 team in the land, and one of their pairs was name the CCSA Duo of the Week. (Spoiler Alert, one of their names is McBain) It's also important to note, they have only lost once, at 10-1.