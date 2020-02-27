FSU Track & Field Looks to Claim 13th ACC Crown

Florida State has 12 conference titles, including eight in a row from 2003-2010. Now it's going for lucky number 13.

Starting today, the FSU Men's Track and Field team is competing in the ACC Indoor Championships hosted in South Bend, Indiana. It's a three-day meet with several events kicking off the meet and concluding early Friday morning. Then running prelims and field events will take place all day Friday, followed by finals on Saturday along with a smattering of field events.

A No. 9 ranking doesn't guarantee success at the conference level, though. They are the best ranked ACC team by eight spots, however, those rankings are based on performances from around the country.

Whichever team has the largest number of top performers is ranked the highest. FSU has four athletes ranked in the top eight of their events (where points are awarded), including the nation's top 60m hurdler, Trey Cunningham.

For a conference meet, the Noles will have to produce a well-rounded team with scoring performances in each event area-- distance, sprints/jumps, and throws.

Cunningham is a Junior and holds a 60m hurdle time of 7.51 for fastest in the NCAA and the 4th fastest in the world. The world. So when I write about FSU golfers ranked top 10 in the WAGR, that means that they are a top-10 world amateur. Cunningham has the 4th fastest time of any human who has run this regardless of if they are being paid by shoe companies or not.

Importantly, Cunningham is not alone in this event. FSU's Caleb Parker is just .1 second behind his teammate, giving him the second fastest time in the conference and third fastest in the NCAA.

Interestingly enough, the 'Noles also have the 7th and 8th fastest 60m hurdlers in the ACC with Braxton Canady and Tyricke Highman.

The other event in which the 'Noles can dominate is the Long Jump. They have the top seed, along with the second, and two tied at fourth.

Isaac Grimes, a Senior, has jumped 8.00m. That's good for fifth in the NCAA and only the 10th jumper in FSU history to make it to the 8m mark-- roughly 26 feet. On the basketball court, that's farther than the top of the three-point line to the basket. It means he could take off from the 8-yard line and clear the goal line by two feet on the football field.

Fabian Edoki isn't far behind him. He has jumped 7.82m, for 11th in the country.

Lastly, the Noles have the third best miler in the conference and 20th in the NCAA. Kasey Knevelbaard ran 3:59 in his last meet. Sub 4:00 is ridiculous no matter how you slice it, and he's not even in the top 10 in the country. It's a stacked event.

To put this in perspective, three-time mile champion (and 2008 Olympian) Tom Lancashire ran 3:58.52. The mile is just stacked in a 15-team conference.

However, Knevelbaard has the fastest time of anyone in the conference, but the two seeded higher than him have had their times adjusted for running on a flat track. Track and Field and all your weird sciences...

As I've calculated it, if the meet were scored today, the Seminoles would have 108 points. That would be the lowest winning score since 2015, when VT won with 101.

Since the conferences realigned in 2010, the average winning score has been 114. The lowest 88, and the highest 140.

You can watch on ACC Network Extra Friday from 2-8 pm and Saturday, starting at noon.