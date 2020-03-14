AllSeminoles
FSU AM: An OL Recruit Sneaked in a Visit before the Recruiting Ban-- & Should the 'Noles Be National Champs?

Shawn Allen

Here's all the FSU news that is fit to click.

Most are still making sense of the NCAA and conference cancellations.

Large human being and offensive line recruit, Bryson Estes, had a nice visit to Florida State.

Media and Politicians alike are Championing (pun intended!) the Noles as the No. 1 team in the land. The Seminoles being awarded the ACC title was one thing, as they'd already captured the regular-season championship. And while this is a nice gesture, it's a hollow one as well. There were four prospective 1-seeds with a stronger claim, and FSU was going to be a 2-seed in the tournament that never was. 

The NCAA has agreed that "relief" is appropriate for athletes of spring sports. Reading between the lines, this isn't for basketball players. Got me thinking about Trent again *sigh*

Still, there is a petition circulating to grant Winter sport athletes their senior year back.

FSU's Trent Forrest: Success On & Off the Court

The measure of a player isn't in raw statistics, but in how he'll be remembered.

Kent.Olsen

David Visser

FSUAM: One Last Football Practice, Basketball "Wins" the ACC Tournament, Reactions from around the Athletic Department

In a whirlwind day of decision making and cancellation, it appears that collegiate sports are no longer competing in 2020.

Shawn Allen

FSU Basketball Getting Top-10 Odds to Win 2021 National Title

Waiting until next year stinks. But it could be worse.

David Visser

ACC Basketball Tournament Canceled Because of Coronavirus, FSU named Conference Champ

Caution prevails.

David Visser

petemedrano

The NCAA's Decision to Ban Fans from Tournament Due to Coronavirus: Effects on Host Cities, Games, & Some Perspective

Unpacking an unprecedented decision.

David Visser

Kent.Olsen

ACC Suspends All Sports, NCAA Tournament Canceled as Coronavirus Precautions

No surprise here.

David Visser

NCAA, ACC React to Coronavirus by Banning Fan Attendance at Basketball Championship Tournament

An amazing development.

David Visser

David Visser

Swofford Press Conference: ACC Tournament Scheduled to Continue

John Swofford addressed the media this morning regarding the ACCT and spread of COVID-19

Shawn Allen

1 Seed FSU Basketball Seeks Revenge Against Clemson in Empty ACC Tournament: Preview, Vegas, How to Watch

Florida State attempts to make up for their last loss.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: The NCAA Responds to COVID-19 Threat

In an unprecedented move, major sports organizations, like the NCAA, are profoundly limiting access to their competitions

Shawn Allen