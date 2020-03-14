FSU AM: An OL Recruit Sneaked in a Visit before the Recruiting Ban-- & Should the 'Noles Be National Champs?

Here's all the FSU news that is fit to click.

Most are still making sense of the NCAA and conference cancellations.

Football

Large human being and offensive line recruit, Bryson Estes, had a nice visit to Florida State.

Basketball

Media and Politicians alike are Championing (pun intended!) the Noles as the No. 1 team in the land. The Seminoles being awarded the ACC title was one thing, as they'd already captured the regular-season championship. And while this is a nice gesture, it's a hollow one as well. There were four prospective 1-seeds with a stronger claim, and FSU was going to be a 2-seed in the tournament that never was.

Eligibility

The NCAA has agreed that "relief" is appropriate for athletes of spring sports. Reading between the lines, this isn't for basketball players. Got me thinking about Trent again *sigh*

Still, there is a petition circulating to grant Winter sport athletes their senior year back.