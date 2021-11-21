2022 4-star offensive lineman Julian Armella committing soon

With the Early Signing Period now less than a month away recruits will start making some commitments with intentions to sign. Sunday night one of the nation’s top offensive lineman, and one of the top overall targets for Florida State, announced he was making a commitment soon.

Julian Armella, the 6’6”, 295 4-star offensive lineman from Ft. Lauderdale-St. Thomas Aquinas is one of the most heavily recruited linemen nationally with 36 offers to choose from. Rated as the nation’s 5th best interior offensive lineman on the 247Sports Composite, Armella is also versatile enough to play either tackle position on the next level.

Florida State fans are very familiar with Armella’s recruitment as he’s been on FSU’s radar for several years now. Julian’s father, Enzo, played for FSU in the early 1990’s. Being a legacy and playing a position of need, fans of the Seminoles have been watching Armella’s every move when it comes to recruiting.

Lately Armella has been using his social media outlets to keep people posted with his recruitment. He announced Sunday evening that he plans on committing soon.

Based off of his visits and such it looks like the choice will be made between Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU and Miami.

Armella was in Tallahassee this summer for the Midnight Madness Camp and he was in town for an unofficial visit for the Notre Dame game. He took an official visit to LSU in June, one to Alabama in early November, and he is slated to be in Gainesville this weekend to watch the 'Noles take on the Gators.

