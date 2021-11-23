2022 4-star offensive lineman Julian Armella places Florida State in Top 4

The 'Noles would love to grab the legacy recruit out of the 2022 class.

Julian Armella’s pending commitment was made a little more clear Monday night as he announced his top 4 schools. With his upcoming commitment sure to grab headlines, Florida State remains one of the main players involved in the blue-chip offensive lineman’s recruitment.

Over the weekend 4-star offensive lineman Julian Armella tweeted out that he had a commitment soon to come. On Monday the list of schools he’ll be choosing from got a little smaller as he released a top 4. The top schools weren’t much of a surprise if you’ve been following his recruitment: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, and LSU.

Florida State’s recent play on the field has paid off for the ‘Noles as Armella has wanted to see better play from the program he grew up around.

The list is an interesting one as Alabama is the juggernaut of the sport, while FSU is trending up after a strong finish to the 2021 season. Florida and LSU are about to undergo a coaching change. Can the Seminoles rally and consistent recruitment of Armella pay off for Mike Norvell and his staff?

