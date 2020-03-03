2022 Defensive Back Commits to FSU Football Over Other Impressive Offers

A day after losing a 2022 defensive commitment, Florida State football picked one up, today adding a verbal pledge from DB Travis Hunter.

Hunter (6'0, 155) is a product of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, outside of Atlanta. He's classified as an athlete, though presently unranked. It did not take long for Hunter to commit to the Seminoles-- offered by FSU in November, he popped for the 'Noles just a day after making an unofficial visit to campus.

Florida State courted Hunter via new DBs coach Marcus Woodson, who beat out a familiar face for his services: former Seminole DC Charles Kelly, now with Alabama. In addition to the 'Noles and Crimson Tide, Hunter also has offers from Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech, among others.

As you can see in his highlights, Hunter is a quick, flexible, ball-hawking playmaker who should make for a nice addition to the Seminole secondary.