2022 Linebacker Earns FSU Football Offer-- Check Out His Highlights

Louisiana's Javae Gilmore doesn't have a lot of scholarships offers-- yet. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Seminoles are in on the 2022 Cajun State outside linebacker early.

Gilmore (6'2.5, 185) plays football at Amite High School in Amite, LA, about an hour from Baton Rouge, and he recently secured an opportunity to suit up for the garnet and gold in a couple years. He doesn't have a consensus rank as of now, but 247 Sports considers him the No. 19 player from his always talent-rich state, as well as the nation's 28th best OLB.

Gilmore has already visited Florida and Notre Dame, and he also holds offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State, Memphis, and Southern-- although we should note that his offer from Memphis did not come while current Seminoles Head Coach Mike Norvell was with the Tigers.

Here's a look at Gilmore's sophomore season highlights, followed by his tweet announcing his offer.