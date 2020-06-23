As a former FSU tight end’s career seems to hang in the balance, the new staff is looking for a new star at the position.

Holden Staes (6-4, 220) is a 2022 tight end prospect out of Atlanta, Georgia from Westminster High. He doesn’t currently have a composite or star ranking but that doesn’t look like it’s going to last very long.

Staes took to his Twitter yesterday to announce he had been offered by Florida State.

FSU joins what is already an impressive offer list with the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Arizona State, Michigan, North Carolina, Michigan State, USC, Nebraska, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Duke and USF.

What kind of player would the ‘Noles get in Staes? Well the first thing that stands out when you turn on the film is his hands. They’re not small for lack of a better term and this allows his catch radius to be a major plus. Another thing you notice is that he can line up just about anywhere on the field.

He’s able to line up in the traditional tight end spot on the line of scrimmage or you can use him out wide in the slot. He has athleticism to burn the linebackers and nickel corners that cover him. He’s great catching the ball in the traffic and has the ability to take a short gain and turn it into a touchdown. He also has the capability of blocking down field in the run or if another teammate receives the ball, which is something that every coach looks for.

There’s plenty of time for Staes to make his decision but it’s good to see Mike Norvell and his staff getting on this kind of talent early. Check back here at All Seminoles for more updates like this.