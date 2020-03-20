AllSeminoles
2022's Top Safety Gets an Offer from FSU Football-- Will He Join the Tradition of Top DBs to Pick the 'Noles? (With Video)

David Visser

Florida State is no stranger to elite defensive back prospects. Myron Rolle was the highest ranked safety in his class. Derwin James was as well. One's a Rhodes Scholar and brain surgeon, the other made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in the NFL. So that worked out pretty well. 

And now the 'Noles are after another highly sought-after safety prospect: Kamari Wilson, whom FSU offered today. Wilson (6'1, 195) doesn't yet have a composite ranking, but 247 Sports deems him a four-star recruit, the country's best safety prospect from the 2022 class, as well as the No. 5 player from Florida and the 34th best player in the country. He plays his prep. ball at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy in Florida. 

As you'd expect, other schools are already in on a talent like Wilson. In addition to being offered by the Gators, he's already visited UF a couple times, and he's also dropped by Miami. Along with the 'Noles, Gators, and Hurricanes, he also has offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Maryland, and others. 

Take a look at Wilson's highlights, and how fluidly this guy moves. He just always looks like he's coming downhill:

 

Madness Muted: Storylines We Missed Out On, From FSU & Across the 2020 NCAA Tournament that Never Was

It's always fun. But this tourney could have been really special, for the Seminoles and beyond.

David Visser

FSU AM: A 2022 Linebacker Offer and Even More Awards for the Men's Hoops Team

Can the Seminoles pluck a lineback out of LSU's back yard? Can Men's Basketball win even more awards? Looks like you'll have to click here to find out the answers.

Shawn Allen

2022 Linebacker Earns FSU Football Offer-- Check Out His Highlights

The 'Noles go knocking in the national champs' backyard.

David Visser

The Case for Coach Ham: FSU's Leonard Hamilton Announced as Naismith College Coach of the Year Finalist

Breaking down the criteria to judge some stout competition.

Mitch Schmidt

David Visser

FSU AM: What's Next for Winston, Hamilton Named COY Finalist, and FSU's COVID-19 Fund

What's next for former Nole QB Jameis Winston after Tom Brady signs in Tampa, and the award keep coming for the FSU Hoops program- Leonard Hamilton named finalist for Coach of the Year Award

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: Football Loses Its Spring Game and Booster Tour, but How Would They Do in a 64-Team Bracket Playoff?

Losing the Spring Game hurts, but losing the Booster Tour is worse. Where are the Noles seeded in a 64-team bracket? Trent Forrest wins another award, and Meat thumbs his nose at UF.

Shawn Allen

David Visser

What's Next for Former FSU QB Jameis Winston?

With his time in Tampa coming to end, it's time to look at where Jameis Winston could land.

Mike Settle

Allthingssports28

FSU Basketball an Early Top-10 Team for 2020-2021 Season

Elite again?

David Visser

ACC Officially Cancels All Sports Through End of 2019-2020 Academic Year, Provides Refund Information

A logical progression.

David Visser

Shawn Allen

Spring Football Game, Seminole Boosters Tour Canceled: FSU AD David Coburn & Head Coach Mike Norvell Issue Statements

Hearing from the guys in charge.

David Visser