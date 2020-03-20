2022's Top Safety Gets an Offer from FSU Football-- Will He Join the Tradition of Top DBs to Pick the 'Noles? (With Video)

Florida State is no stranger to elite defensive back prospects. Myron Rolle was the highest ranked safety in his class. Derwin James was as well. One's a Rhodes Scholar and brain surgeon, the other made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in the NFL. So that worked out pretty well.

And now the 'Noles are after another highly sought-after safety prospect: Kamari Wilson, whom FSU offered today. Wilson (6'1, 195) doesn't yet have a composite ranking, but 247 Sports deems him a four-star recruit, the country's best safety prospect from the 2022 class, as well as the No. 5 player from Florida and the 34th best player in the country. He plays his prep. ball at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy in Florida.

As you'd expect, other schools are already in on a talent like Wilson. In addition to being offered by the Gators, he's already visited UF a couple times, and he's also dropped by Miami. Along with the 'Noles, Gators, and Hurricanes, he also has offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Maryland, and others.

Take a look at Wilson's highlights, and how fluidly this guy moves. He just always looks like he's coming downhill: