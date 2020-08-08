2023 Athlete Receives FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Cole Martin is a class of 2023 athlete from Chandler, Arizona, and he’s recently added Florida State to the list of teams that have offered him a scholarship. Martin, who goes by “Primetime” on Twitter and wears number 21, announced the offer with a highlight video of FSU legend Deion Sanders.

Martin, who plays for Hamilton High School, is a 5’10” 175 pound two-way player that will most likely play in the defensive backfield at the next level.

His film shows great instincts and ability to read the quarterback’s eyes to break up the play. Martin is a physical player that doesn’t shy away from making the hit. He doesn’t possess elite speed, but his awareness and intelligence allow him to be in the right place at the right time.

As a freshman at Hamilton High, Martin played in 12 varsity games, and recorded 38 total tackles, with five passes deflected. He also grabbed one interception, which he returned 78 yards for a touchdown. Martin also saw reps at kick returner and punt returner.

The class of 2023 hasn’t been evaluated for star ratings yet, but that hasn’t stopped Martin from pulling in some elite offers. In addition to the ‘Noles, he’s earned offers from LSU, Oregon, Texas, Texas A & M, and USC, among others.

There’s still a ton of time remaining before he’ll have to make a decision, and there are no predictions for his future school as of yet. Like always, check back with AllSeminoles.com for the latest developments.