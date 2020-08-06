Rising ‘23 Wide Receiver Earns ‘Noles Offer: Scouting Report

Shelton Sampson Jr. is a name that has gained a lot of traction in the past week in the recruiting world, and on Wednesday, the speedy receiver picked up an offer from the Florida State Seminoles.

Sampson Jr. is a 6'4" 181 pound prospect out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana that plays his high school football at Catholic High School. As a prospect in the 2023 class, he hasn't yet been evaluated by recruiting sites for a star rating, but his stock is picking up by the day.

He currently holds five scholarship offers, and they all came within a week of each other. In addition to the Seminoles, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Tulane, and Virginia have extended the honor.

Catholic High recently hosted the Curdog Combine, which was an opportunity for players to shine in front of media for scouts to see. The tall receiver showed that he's more than just a big target-- he's got some wheels. He ran a hand-timed 4.35 and 4.39 in the 40-yard dash,

The film shows a player that knows how to use his frame to make plays. He's a deep threat, and an ideal target in the red zone. Considering he's going into his sophomore season, he has great size, and his body can still support more weight, which makes him a prime target for big-time programs.

There are no predictions yet, as it's still very early in his process, but FSU getting in this early can only be beneficial for the 'Noles. Sampson Jr. has named Alabama, Texas A & M, and his local LSU Tigers as schools he's hoping to get an offer from, and with the way his stock is rising, it seems to be only a matter of time before those offers arrive.