3 UP, 3 DOWN: Clemson

Saturday’s 30-20 loss to Clemson was a rollercoaster of emotions for Florida State and its fans. After taking a 20-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter there was hope that the Seminoles would be able to pull off the upset.

While Mike Norvell’s team wasn’t able to finish off the upset of the Tigers, FSU played its most competitive game against an arch-rival since 2016.

There’s a lot of what could have been when rewatching the game as the FSU offense had ample opportunities to put Clemson away.

In this week’s ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ we look at Florida State as the Seminoles attempt to make a push for bowl eligibility over the last five weeks of the season.

3 Up

D.J. Lundy

First, the personal foul, late hit was an absolutely atrocious call by the referee. Lundy has come on over the past few weeks and he is developing into a force in the run game. He led FSU’s defense on Saturday with 11 total tackles, 8 unassisted. Lundy will need to continue to emerge alongside Kalen Deloach as FSU plays five tough games to round out the season.

Akeem Dent

Saturday was maybe Dent’s best game as a Seminole. After a great week of practice, Dent was able to carry that over to the game against Clemson. He was good in coverage overall, and he was excellent in the run game. His 9 tackles were second on the team.

Keir Thomas

Thomas played phenomenally Saturday. He was consistent in his pressure and was a stud in the run game, setting the edge. He gave Clemson fits off of the edge, collapsing the pocket throughout the game. 7 tackles and 1.5 sacks were excellent, and FSU will need him to continue his great play heading into next week’s contest versus N.C. State.

3 Down

The FSU Special Teams Unit

Okay, technically I am cheating here, but the entire unit continues to be a major disappointment for FSU this season. For Mike Norvell, special teams are paramount to what he does on the field, but FSU just can’t put it together. Yet again FSU struggled to catch punts as Treshaun Ward didn’t catch several balls, most importantly the late game punt he let bounce another 15 yards or so and waste 5 seconds off of the clock. Ryan Fitzgerald missed an extra point, and the kick return team is as bad as punt returns when it comes to setting up the field position for FSU’s offense.

Travis Jay

What a disappointing season for Jay. FSU moved him to corner in fall camp with the hope that he’d be able to use his god-given ability to take the next step and become a shut-down corner for the Noles. The exact opposite has happened. He’s not doing what he needs to do off the field and it’s carried over to Saturday. Getting beat on a jump ball by a tight end just can’t happen.

FSU’s upperclassmen Wide Receivers

Yet again it was FSU’s veterans that had drops and just weren’t able to get open against a Clemson defense that has been just okay against the pass. Andrew Parchment has not been the spark this unit needed, and Keyshawn Helton had another big drop on a crucial 3rd down. We saw more of Darion Williamson and Kentron Poitier - it’s time to see what they have to offer over the rest of the season.