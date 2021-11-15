3 UP, 3 DOWN: Florida State vs. Miami

Jermaine Johnson had one of the most dominant defensive performances ever in the history of the rivalry.

Florida State’s 31-28 victory over arch-rival Miami was a team effort. After getting up 20-7 and giving up the lead, the Seminoles competed the entire 60 minutes to pull off the thrilling win.

Saturday’s performance by Florida State was led by several standout players which helped keep the ‘Noles in the game when they struggled in the 3rd quarter. Here is this week’s 3 Up, 3 Down as we head into the final two regular-season games of the season.

3 UP

1. Jermaine Johnson

There’s no doubt that Jermaine was the player of the game. He had one of the most dominant defensive performances in the series’ history. No other defensive player in the rivalry has ever had 5 tackles for loss like Johnson had. Add to that 7 tackles and 3 sacks - Johnson was unstoppable Saturday night. The final play where he came from the backside to chase down the Miami tight end to force the punt was the perfect play to describe Jermaine - max effort, physicality, and the ability to finish. Saturday more than likely locked up All-American recognition for Jermaine.

2. Omarion Cooper

It was a surprise to many that Cooper got the start at corner. Over the past several week's Cooper has had great practices, as well as playing as the primary back-up boundary corner for the 'Noles. Miami targeted Cooper early which he made them pay for with an early interception on a well-played ball. He had 4 pass breakups to go along with 2 tackles. His stock is on the rise and he should see a lot of playing time as the regular season comes to a close.

3. Ja’Khi Douglas

In the season opener against Notre Dame, Douglas made a few huge chunk plays for the offense, one going for a score. At that point, many thought that he’d play a role in the slot for this offense in 2021. Against Miami, he was able to get separation on a regular play-to-play basis. His late game 59-yard catch was a thing of beauty, beating the coverage off of the line and getting three yards separation. He had 4 catches for 90 yards on Saturday.

3 DOWN

For the first time this season, there are no players that saw their stock drop. From a smaller rotation to just a team that fought through adversity, there weren’t any individual performances that left anything to be desired.