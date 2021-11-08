3 UP, 3 DOWN: NC State

Florida State dropped its second consecutive conference game this weekend in the 28-14 loss to North Carolina State. After battling the flu during the week, the Seminoles came out flat to start the game. Despite solid second-half adjustments the ‘Noles just weren’t able to complete the comeback.

In this week’s ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ we look at a team that frankly was all over the place Saturday. While the offense struggled throughout, the defense did enough to keep the Seminoles in the game despite giving up some big plays.

Let's jump into it!

3 UP

1. Keir Thomas

Thomas was tremendous Saturday night in the losing effort. He’s truly upped his game over the past several weeks and he’s becoming a formidable defensive end opposite potential All-American Jermaine Johnson. With 3 tackles, 2 sacks and a pass break up Thomas created a lot of havoc Saturday. With 3 games left his play should force opposing teams to not key in so much on Johnson, which should open up the production for FSU’s defensive line even more.

2. Amari Gainer

Gainer played his best game in a while Saturday. The coaches on the defensive side of the ball for FSU are starting to use him in a variety of ways - this has made him much more comfortable and it’s showing in his production. He had 7 solo tackles Saturday and was better overall in coverage.

3. Malcolm Ray

Malcolm is coming into his own since the season-ending injury to Dennis Briggs. He’s been solid in the run game all season but it’s his ability to get pressure on the quarterback lately that has allowed him to make this week’s list. He had 3 tackles and a sack Saturday. The sack came in a big time in the game when FSU was clawing its way back in.

3 DOWN

1. McKenzie Milton

The story is great, and the fact that Milton battled back to even play meaningful snaps on the big stage is an amazing feat. With Jordan Travis out with the flu and Chubba Purdy transferring earlier in the week, Milton was forced into action Saturday. It’s clear he’s not the same quarterback and fans probably shouldn’t have expected him to be. But Saturday showed he just can’t do it physically. 50% completions, numerous short throws, forcing the ball into double coverage, to sliding well before the first down marker, FSU’s offense takes a major step backward with Miton in.

2. FSU’s secondary

The secondary was the weak link Saturday. From the miscommunication that led to Jarrian Jones getting beat for the first score, to the numerous missed tackles, and to some questionable coverages, the secondary played an integral part in N.C. State’s four scores. They have to get it together quickly before next weekend's rivalry game against Miami.

