AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

4 'Noles Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

David Visser

In the midst of a world without sports, the NFL's offseason schedule is going on as scheduled-- if not as planned. The free-agency negotiating period opened today, and signings will commence on Wednesday. Free agency proceeding on time could clear the way for the 2020 NFL Draft to take place from April 23-25, although the typical draft gala, planned for Vegas this year, is likely out.

Still, several Seminoles could hear their names called in late April, even if that's likely in a revamped format-- perhaps teams announcing their picks via Skype, or something like that. 

So draft evaluations have continued, and earlier today, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller released his latest rankings, by position group, which featured several 'Nole inclusions.

Topping the list is star running back Cam Akers, who comes in as the No. 50 player across all positions and Miller's fifth best RB. Physically gifted receiver Keith Gavin comes in as the No. 55 WR.

Keith Gavin

On the other side of the ball, a pair of FSU cornerbacks make Miller's list: Stanford Samuels III as the No. 10 corner, Levonta Taylor at 43rd.

SS3, Taylor
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Basketball: National Champions? State Senator Joe Gruters Passed Legislation Saying So: Exclusive Interview

One day after the NCAA canceled its championship tournament, Joe Gruters, and the Florida Senate, resolved that FSU is the 2020 National Champ. We caught up with him to ask about his legislation.

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: The Noles are Simulated into the Final Four, but Do They Make it Beyond?

No games are being played, but that hasn't stopped the simulations!

Shawn Allen

FSU's Trent Forrest: Success On & Off the Court

The measure of a player isn't in raw statistics, but in how he'll be remembered.

Kent.Olsen

by

Shawn Allen

FSU AM: A 5-Star DT has the Noles in the his Top-5, Basketball was named National Champions

Victory Vaka has the Seminoles in his Top-5, The Florida Senate has named the basketball team National Champions, and Christian Ponder is looking for help to feed children with food insecurity

Shawn Allen

Updates on FSU's 2022 QB Commit & a WR Target

Good news from the recruiting trail.

David Visser

Blue-Chip California Defensive Tackle Has FSU in His Top 5

Trench monster part two?

David Visser

FSU AM: An OL Recruit Sneaked in a Visit before the Recruiting Ban-- & Should the 'Noles Be National Champs?

Mike Norvell found another offensive lineman before the ACC/NCAA stopped recruiting, and legislation to make Seminoles hoops national champions

Shawn Allen

FSU Basketball Getting Top-10 Odds to Win 2021 National Title

Waiting until next year stinks. But it could be worse.

David Visser

by

Kent.Olsen

ACC Basketball Tournament Canceled Because of Coronavirus, FSU named Conference Champ

Caution prevails.

David Visser

by

Shawn Allen

FSUAM: One Last Football Practice, Basketball "Wins" the ACC Tournament, Reactions from around the Athletic Department

In a whirlwind day of decision making and cancellation, it appears that collegiate sports are no longer competing in 2020.

Shawn Allen