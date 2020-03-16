4 'Noles Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

In the midst of a world without sports, the NFL's offseason schedule is going on as scheduled-- if not as planned. The free-agency negotiating period opened today, and signings will commence on Wednesday. Free agency proceeding on time could clear the way for the 2020 NFL Draft to take place from April 23-25, although the typical draft gala, planned for Vegas this year, is likely out.

Still, several Seminoles could hear their names called in late April, even if that's likely in a revamped format-- perhaps teams announcing their picks via Skype, or something like that.

So draft evaluations have continued, and earlier today, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller released his latest rankings, by position group, which featured several 'Nole inclusions.

Topping the list is star running back Cam Akers, who comes in as the No. 50 player across all positions and Miller's fifth best RB. Physically gifted receiver Keith Gavin comes in as the No. 55 WR.

On the other side of the ball, a pair of FSU cornerbacks make Miller's list: Stanford Samuels III as the No. 10 corner, Levonta Taylor at 43rd.