4-Star WR with FSU in Top 7 Committing Saturday

David Visser

Independence day is synonymous with fireworks, and Florida State is hoping it will see some on the recruiting trail come Saturday, in the form of adding a commitment from a blue-chip prospect.

Isaiah Brevard is one of many recruits announcing his collegiate choice on the Fourth of July, and the Seminoles are in play. Brevard (6'4, 200) is a 2021 four-star receiver who attends Southaven High School in Mississippi, right up by the Tennessee border. 

On May 18, Brevard tweeted his top seven, and the 'Noles made the cut, along with Oregon, Baylor, Texas A&M, Penn State, Missouri, and Georgia. 

Southaven is actually just about 20 minutes from South Memphis, where Brevard grew up, so we'll see if Mike Norvell and his staff can take advantage on that former proximity. The Tigers were in his top 10, in April, before he trimmed his list down to seven. 

It looks like getting Brevard out of Mississippi may be less of an issue than keeping him in the southeast, as Oregon is probably the frontrunner for his services, presently. He's considered the No. 2 prospect out of Mississippi, the nation's 25th best receiver for the class of '21, and the No. 140 overall talent in the country. 

Brevard tends to tower over opposing cornerbacks, and he's already quite adept at using his size to his advantage, as he highpoints the ball well and is capable of Mossing defenders. Hence, he's a readymade red-zone threat. He could use some refinement at the line of scrimmage, as improving his footwork will help him against press coverage. 

Be sure to check back here, as we'll update this piece when Brevard announces his decision. 

