5 'Noles Named to an All-ACC Team

Dustin Franklin

Pick Six Previews released their annual All-Conference Teams, and when it comes to the ACC, Florida State had five representatives named.

While five is better than none, it's the sixth most selections in the conference. FSU came in behind Clemson (11), Boston College (8), Pitt (7), UNC (7), and Virginia Tech (7), and tied with Louisville and Miami. While preseason lists are purely speculation, as they're no true indicator of a team's success, it comes as no surprise that FSU isn't at the top, given the last few seasons' results. 

Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson were all named to the first team, while safety Hamsah Nasirildeen was named a second teamer, and versatile defensive back Jaiden Lars-Woodbey was named to the third team.

Terry is coming off a season in which he grabbed 60 passes for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns, and figures to put up similar, if not better, numbers heading into his redshirt junior season.

Wilson is widely regarded as a top defensive tackle in the nation, and surprised some with his decision to return to Tallahassee for another season. The stellar senior missed some time last season, but still put up an impressive stat line. In nine games played, he registered 44 total tackles, with 8.5 of those being for a loss. He also tallied five sacks, four passes defended, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Wilson has a laundry list of preseason honors so far, and figures to elevate his draft stock even more with a healthy season.

Asante Samuel, Jr. is a player who, for the most part, has flown under the radar when it comes to recognition. The junior posted 49 tackles last season, but more impressive than the interception he grabbed were the 14 passes defended. Samuel has developed nicely during his tenure in Tallahassee, and is just one of defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson's returning weapons.

FSU's leading tackler the past two seasons, Nasirildeen, is coming off an ACL injury, but that hasn't slowed down the buzz surrounding the talented hybrid defender. With 101 tackles last season to go along with a sack, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles, some mock drafts have Nasirildeen going high in the first round.

Finally, there's Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. He's another hybrid defender who will see snaps at defensive back, as well as linebacker, and who is also coming off of a knee injury. As a sophomore, he only saw action in four games before being sidelined, yet he still managed to compile 19 total tackles and a half sack. Lars-Woodbey is a promising talent who is perhaps the most versatile player in defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's arsenal.

