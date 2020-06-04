ACC Commissioner John Swofford's Statement of Racial Unity

This Tuesday, many across the sports and media landscape participated in Blackout Tuesday. Including us here at All Seminoles, FSU sports teams, the student athletes and their coaches. It was an outpouring of support for the black community and a coming together from all walks of life for human rights.

On Wednesday, many organizations released statements backing the movement as it continues to grow and the ACC along with its commissioner, John Swafford was no exception. The conference released this post on it’s official Twitter page last Wednesday afternoon.

While Swafford may not have been the first to speak on the matter his words certainly hold weight with a lot of young black men and women that are student athletes in the ACC. Seeing public support from the man in charge is needed in times like these. When so many people feel like they don’t have a voice, it’s only right for someone with such influence to come out and send a strong message.

Now this doesn’t mean this statement and message was without some valid criticism. Some feel the conference and it’s man in charge should’ve taken a stronger stance and taken it a lot earlier. There were talking heads on the ACC Network that compared the message to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney by stating it was a lot of words that said nothing. Some even feeling using a graphic like this was a bit of an overstep.

After many of the head coaches, assistant coaches and players from the conference made their stand on social media you would think it was only a matter of time before it had to be addressed. No matter where you fall on this, it all goes back to those with the loudest voice actually using it and Swafford does that here.