ACC Releases Plan for Fall Olympic Sports

Wednesday's big news involved the ACC's release of its new model for a 2020 football season-- a schedule that isn't too kind to Florida State football. But there are other fall sports to consider as well, not all of which affect FSU's varsity teams. The Seminoles don't have field hockey or men's soccer programs, but the 'Noles do compete in women's soccer, volleyball, and men's and women's cross country. And the ACC announced how it will approach competition in those sports as well. This is from the conference's website:

Fall Olympic Sports competition may begin on Thursday, Sept. 10

Team sports will play a conference schedule that meets the NCAA minimum amount of games: field hockey (6), women’s soccer (6), men’s soccer (6) and volleyball (10)

Schools will continue to schedule regular season cross country competitions at their discretion

Any additional games against conference opponents or non-conference opponents are at the respective school’s discretion and all opponents must meet the ACC’s medical standards

Any additional games against conference opponents that are beyond the conference-mandated schedules would not count in the ACC standings

The schedule for ACC Fall Championships The cross country championships will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on October 30, and include all fifteen member schools The field hockey championship will be held at Duke University on November 5, 6 and 8 The women’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 6 and 8, as previously announced The men’s soccer championship will include the top four teams and be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. on November 13 and 15

Television selections via the ACC’s partnership with ESPN and ACC Network will be made in the future