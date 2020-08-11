AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

ACC Standing Firm on Holding Fall Football Season-- For Now

David Visser

The writing on the wall that may have once seemed illegible scribbles previously is quickly becoming large block lettering: the 2020 college football season is very much in jeopardy, due to the coronavirus pandemic that continues to ravage the country. 

In the FCS, the Ivy league, SIAC, and SWAC have already called off their fall sports schedules, and now the MAC and Mountain West conferences have done the same in the FBS. And the Big Ten and Pac-12 are expected to do the same soon. Across the country, the prospect of fall sports, revised schedules or not, appear to be fading significantly. 

Still, the ACC seems to be pushing forward-- at least for now. A recent report from CBS Sports has the details:

A murky day for college football got a bit brighter for those who hope to see the sport on the field in 2020 as an ACC official told CBS Sports on Monday said the conference "absolutely" intends on playing this fall. The comment from a high-ranking source within the league came after an ACC conference call with athletic directors and a similar call involving university presidents.

"We are trying to move forward [with playing] absolutely," the ACC official said.

Though that is the sentiment throughout the league, the official does not expect the ACC to make a definitive announcement either way on Monday.

The day started with expectations that the Power Five might go dark this week. Big Ten presidents are meeting Monday night with the expectation that conference's season will ultimately be canceled.

"I don't know if there is a drop dead time period [to decide]," the ACC official said. "We don't start play until Sept. 12 as a league."

Of course, the conference will have to make a decision well before the proposed kickoff date, and we'll have information and analysis for you as the situation develops. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Final PGA Championship Results for Two ‘Noles

'Noles hitting holes.

David Visser

Top College Football Players Unite to Demand Change

College football players are finally uniting but what does it all mean?

Mike Settle

Scouting Newest 5-Star FSU Commit Jalen Warley

A closer look at the elite guard, who's headed for Tallahassee.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: 5-Star Commit, Legend’s Birthday, PGA Tour

Football practice notes, legend celebrates birthday, hoops lands another major commit, PGA Tour results, & more.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Players Come Out in Support of #WeWantToPlay Movement

Some ‘Noles are using their platforms to make their voices heard

Mike Settle

Former FSU Center Michael Ojo Passes Away

A memorable Seminole, and for all the right reasons.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Practice, PGA Championship, & Recruiting

Day two of practice, football interviews, PGA update, baseball debut, and recruiting news.

Dustin Franklin

2023 Athlete Receives FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Seminoles offer Arizona native Cole Martin

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Elite 2022 Pass Rusher: Scouting Report

Seminoles offer Las Vegas blue-chip pass rusher Cyrus Moss.

Dustin Franklin

Blue-Chip DT Chooses Miami Over FSU

Local class of ‘22 defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland had the ‘Noles in his finalists.

Dustin Franklin