DB A.J. Lytton Removed from FSU Football Program

Junior defensive back and former four-star prospect A.J. Lytton is no longer with the Florida State football program according to 247sports.com.

He was officially removed from the roster on Tuesday and the removal was confirmed by the university on Wednesday.

Lytton appeared in 22 games in his two seasons in Tallahassee, with his lone start coming against Alabama State this past season. He finished his FSU career with 28 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception.

In 2018, Lytton was the second highest rated recruit in former head coach Willie Taggart’s first class and chose FSU over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, North Carolina, Nebraska, Tennessee, among others. he was ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the nation coming out of high school in Maryland. He was also considered the No. 50 overall player in the country.

No word yet on what lead to Lytton’s departure or what could be next for him.