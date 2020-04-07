AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Blue-Chip Alabama Decommit Has FSU Football in his Top 10

David Visser

The Crimson Tide were in on four-star defensive back prospect Latrell McCutchin relatively early. 'Bama offered the nation's No. 10 cornerback last May, and secured his verbal commitment in June, after he'd already visited Tuscaloosa twice. McCutchin would show up at Alabama twice more in 2019, but then on March 1 of 2020, he decommited from the Tide. The next day, Florida State offered McCutchin, and he's responded, recently including the Seminoles in his top 10. 

McCutchin (6'1, 176) attends LBJ Early College High School in Austin, Texas. He's ranked the 14th best player in talent-rich Texas, and the country's No. 98 prospect, overall, for the class of 2021. Oklahoma is now considered the favorite to land McCutchin, but FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson will try to change that, as his primary recruiter for the Seminoles. 

His top 10 speaks for itself, but it's encouraging to see the 'Noles make the list over several other top programs, including home-state Texas, Texas Tech, and Baylor. In fact, there are no Lone Star State schools in his top 10-- so he's obviously open to getting outta Texas.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU AM: Winston Creating Coronavirus Hotline, Spring Practice Insights, & FSU vs. UF Jeopardy!

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Florida State: Sports Illustrated's QBU Runner-Up

Three first-round picks doesn't hurt.

David Visser

2021's NCAA Tournament: FSU Can Grab Elite Seed Again-- But No Home Cooking

Control what you can.

David Visser

FSU Basketball Falls in NCAA Championship Game in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi's Virtual Tournament

What a run (that never happened)!

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU a Surprise Sports Illustrated Top-10 'Linebacker U' School?

Never refuse a ranking.

David Visser

FSU AM: Recruiting Updates & Twitter Bracket Challenge

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU's Top Road Victories: Clemson 2013

A top-five showdown that no Florida State fan will ever forget.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

FSU Basketball Offers Athletic 7-Footer Who Can Dunk From Free-Throw Line

Up, up, and away.

David Visser

FSU AM: NFL 'Noles Practicing & Football Care Packages

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU Basketball Signee Scottie Barnes Reacts to Being a First-Team Sports Illustrated All-American, with Video

More hardware for a hardwood star.

David Visser

by

Kent.Olsen