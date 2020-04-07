Blue-Chip Alabama Decommit Has FSU Football in his Top 10

The Crimson Tide were in on four-star defensive back prospect Latrell McCutchin relatively early. 'Bama offered the nation's No. 10 cornerback last May, and secured his verbal commitment in June, after he'd already visited Tuscaloosa twice. McCutchin would show up at Alabama twice more in 2019, but then on March 1 of 2020, he decommited from the Tide. The next day, Florida State offered McCutchin, and he's responded, recently including the Seminoles in his top 10.

McCutchin (6'1, 176) attends LBJ Early College High School in Austin, Texas. He's ranked the 14th best player in talent-rich Texas, and the country's No. 98 prospect, overall, for the class of 2021. Oklahoma is now considered the favorite to land McCutchin, but FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson will try to change that, as his primary recruiter for the Seminoles.

His top 10 speaks for itself, but it's encouraging to see the 'Noles make the list over several other top programs, including home-state Texas, Texas Tech, and Baylor. In fact, there are no Lone Star State schools in his top 10-- so he's obviously open to getting outta Texas.