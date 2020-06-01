AllSeminoles
Alabama Tight End Commits to FSU: Scouting Report

David Visser

Another day, another commitment for Florida State football. June begins the way May ended for the Seminoles, as Mike Norvell continues to round out his roster with out-of-state talent. In addition to gaining (another) transfer commitment from Mississippi State to start the week, the 'Noles went next door to secure a verbal pledge from Huntsville, Alabama tight end Jackson West.

West is rather under the radar for the 2021 cycle, as a three-star prospect without a composite rank-- but 247 Sports considers him the country's No. 29 TE and Alabama's 25th best recruit. Jackson (6'4, 231) and FSU have been courting for quite some time, as he camped in Tallahassee way back in 2017. He's definitely gotten around, as he's also been to Alabama, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Memphis, UAB, and Tennessee. The Boilermakers were the first to offer West, last year, and he has offers from West Virginia, Duke, Boston College, Indiana, USF, Pitt, Memphis, and TCU as well. 

The only tight end committed to Florida State, West, who also plays basketball, brings a solid frame and nice mobility. His route running could use a little polish, but he adjusts well to the ball and shows good body control. He also does a great job of catching the ball out away from himself with his hands, not relying on his body. He shows a promising motor while blocking, too. 

This is the second tight end the Seminoles have landed in the last month, as Jordan Wilson announced his transfer from UCLA to FSU in early May. 

