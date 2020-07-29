All Seminoles Podcast: Dismissals, Decommits and DiCaprio.

Last week, us here at All Seminoles launched the first episode of the “All Seminoles Podcast” which you can find now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

That episode was a two man booth but this week we had the whole crew assembled and there was a lot to touch on.

Some of the topics discussed in this episode:

Khalan Laborn’s dismissal



The running back position moving forward

Recruiting for football. Commits, decommits and should fans be worried?

Recruiting for basketball, will the ‘Noles end up with it’s best class ever? We answer that.

The overall impressive state of the basketball program

Syracuse not allowing any fans and how the geographical footprint of the ACC is effecting the league’s ability to schedule properly

Some Miami jokes

Fabien Lovett and Jarrion Jones being immediately eligible and the effect that will have on this year’s defense.

Some Willie Taggart era discussion and the differences early on with Mike Norvell.

We end with some movie nerd discussion and the impressive resumé of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Going forward the show will feature editor David Visser and writers Dustin Franklin and Mike Settle. Of course, you should always check out all the articles featuring the topics on this website but we hope you subscribe and listen on whatever platform you use for podcasts.

The show is just getting started and we’re excited to bring it to you, at least weekly but hopefully a football season will bring more episodes. As always check back here every week to find the links and ways to listen to the All Seminoles Podcast.

You can find episode 2 right here or on Apple Podcasts!