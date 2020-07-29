AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

All Seminoles Podcast: Dismissals, Decommits and DiCaprio.

Mike Settle

Last week, us here at All Seminoles launched the first episode of the “All Seminoles Podcast” which you can find now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 

That episode was a two man booth but this week we had the whole crew assembled and there was a lot to touch on. 

Some of the topics discussed in this episode:

  • Khalan Laborn’s dismissal 
  • The running back position moving forward
  • Recruiting for football. Commits, decommits and should fans be worried?
  • Recruiting for basketball, will the ‘Noles end up with it’s best class ever? We answer that. 
  • The overall impressive state of the basketball program 
  • Syracuse not allowing any fans and how the geographical footprint of the ACC is effecting the league’s ability to schedule properly 
  • Some Miami jokes 
  • Fabien Lovett and Jarrion Jones being immediately eligible and the effect that will have on this year’s defense.
  • Some Willie Taggart era discussion and the differences early on with Mike Norvell.
  • We end with some movie nerd discussion and the impressive resumé of Leonardo DiCaprio. 

Going forward the show will feature editor David Visser and writers Dustin Franklin and Mike Settle. Of course, you should always check out all the articles featuring the topics on this website but we hope you subscribe and listen on whatever platform you use for podcasts. 

The show is just getting started and we’re excited to bring it to you, at least weekly but hopefully a football season will bring more episodes. As always check back here every week to find the links and ways to listen to the All Seminoles Podcast. 

You can find episode 2 right here or on Apple Podcasts!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top-12 Center High on FSU Hoops Committing Today

A top-tier talent is set to make his decision.

David Visser

by

David Visser

Blue-Chip FSU WR Target a Top-10 SI Slot Prospect

Could the 'Noles poach one from the champs?

David Visser

RB No Longer Part of FSU Football Program: Reaction

The former five-star prospect is no longer with ‘Noles

Mike Settle

'Nole Baseball Lands Class of 2022 Commit

Florida State receives an official commitment from another RHP.

Chloe Cutchen

Recent FSU Offer Recipient Commits to Florida State Rival

The 'Noles miss on a prospect from just up the road.

David Visser

Five 'Noles Named Preseason All-ACC Selections

More honors bestowed upon FSU as Phil Steele's Preseason All-ACC Teams announced.

Dustin Franklin

New Quarantines Raise Questions About 2020 Football Season

As the proposed season nears, the picture isn't getting any clearer.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Pro 'Nole Officially Signs, Preseason Picks, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

FSU AM: New Quarantines, OL Commit, DT Offer, & MJ Walker

What new quarantines across the country could mean for FSU, big recruiting news, MJ Walker spotlight, and other Seminoles stories.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Makes Top 11 for No. 11 2022 Safety: Scouting Report

The Seminoles join an elite group of programs for a top-tier in-state prospect.

David Visser