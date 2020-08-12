All Seminoles Podcast: Jeff Cameron Interview

Join us, here at All Seminoles for a special bonus episode “All Seminoles Podcast” which you can find on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

We interviewed a Tallahassee radio legend and has been a part of FSU sports radio for over 20 years, Jeff Cameron. He was gracious with his time and we covered a lot of ground.

Some of the topics discussed in this episode:

Will there be college football in 2020?

The complex and nuanced nature of actually playing sports during a pandemic

Are we headed for super-conferences

Early impressions of Norvell and his staff

FSU’s defense

The QB battle

Michael Ojo

The overall impressive state of the basketball program

A college football player’s union

The future of the basketball program

Willie Taggart

Some Jimbo Fisher stories

And a whole lot more.

Normally our interview would feature all three co-hosts of the show but this one was one on one interview with Jeff and Mike. Of course, you should always check out all the articles featuring the topics on this website but we hope you subscribe and listen on whatever platform you use for podcasts.

We are excited to bring this show to you at least weekly but hopefully a football season will bring more episodes. As always check back here every week to find the links and ways to listen to the All Seminoles Podcast.

There will be many more bonus episodes going forward, especially as the college football season is in a constant state of change.

You can find this episode and every other episode below or in the archive or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!