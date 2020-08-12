AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

All Seminoles Podcast: Jeff Cameron Interview

Mike Settle

Join us, here at All Seminoles for a special bonus episode  “All Seminoles Podcast” which you can find on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

We interviewed a Tallahassee radio legend and has been a part of FSU sports radio for over 20 years, Jeff Cameron. He was gracious with his time and we covered a lot of ground.

Some of the topics discussed in this episode:

  • Will there be college football in 2020?
  • The complex and nuanced nature of actually playing sports during a pandemic 
  • Are we headed for super-conferences
  • Early impressions of Norvell and his staff 
  • FSU’s defense
  • The QB battle
  • Michael Ojo
  • The overall impressive state of the basketball program
  • A college football player’s union
  • The future of the basketball program 
  • Willie Taggart
  • Some Jimbo Fisher stories
  • And a whole lot more.

Normally our interview would feature all three co-hosts of the show but this one was one on one interview with Jeff and Mike. Of course, you should always check out all the articles featuring the topics on this website but we hope you subscribe and listen on whatever platform you use for podcasts.

We are excited to bring this show to you at least weekly but hopefully a football season will bring more episodes. As always check back here every week to find the links and ways to listen to the All Seminoles Podcast.

There will be many more bonus episodes going forward, especially as the college football season is in a constant state of change.

You can find this episode and every other episode below or in the archive or on Spotify and Apple Podcasts!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

More on How FSU Football Fan Policy Could Look Come Fall

New prospective protocols aim for safety-- but are they realistic?

David Visser

by

nancykirk

FSU DT Opts Out of 2020 Football Season

This could effect the depth chart in the trenches

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Fall Football Updates & More Seminole News

The latest from the ACC, Big 10, and Pac-12 regarding football plans, football practice photos, and more news.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Local 2023 Pass Rusher: Scouting Report

Defensive end Gabriel Harris from Georgia picks up 'Noles offer.

Dustin Franklin

Update from the ACC Regarding Fall Sports

The latest development from the league in the fluid COVID-19 saga.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Pressing Forward with Football, Big Ten, Pac-12 Cancel

All eyes on the Big 12.

David Visser

FSU AM: 'Nole Interview on Fall Season, ACC's Stance, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

ACC Standing Firm on Holding Fall Football Season-- For Now

The latest on an ever-changing landscape.

David Visser

Scouting Newest 5-Star FSU Commit Jalen Warley

A closer look at the elite guard, who's headed for Tallahassee.

Mitch Schmidt

Final PGA Championship Results for Two ‘Noles

'Noles hitting holes.

David Visser