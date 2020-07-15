FSU Makes Top 6 for 5-Star GA Lineman: Scouting Report

As far as prospects go, they don't get much better than Amarius Mims. And that's not just hyperbole. A five-star prospect from Georgia, Mims is perhaps the best offensive tackle prospect in the nation's 2021 recruiting class, and he's just named Florida State to his top six.

Mims (6'7, 295) is one of those rare prospects who can write his own ticket. As you can see, the rest of his top six includes Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and the in-state Georgia Bulldogs. He attends Bleckly County High School, hailing from Cochran, GA, in the middle of the state.

In addition to the schools in his top six, Mims' also has offers from LSU, Florida, Clemson, Oregon, and many others. The 'Noles were able to get Mims to Tallahassee for a Junior Day last April, and then again in November of 2019, but those visits came during the Willie Taggart era, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of traction new head coach Mike Norvell and first-year FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins have been able to gain with him. So far, the reviews on Atkins have been quite positive. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is recruiting Mims with Atkins.

Mims' high stature in the class of '21 is well deserved. He has a frame that you just can't teach, to which he'll comfortably add more weight at the next level. He doesn't over-extend himself with his footwork, and when he gets his hands on you, the battle is all but over. But check out our full scouting report on him over at SI All-American.