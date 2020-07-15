AllSeminoles
FSU Makes Top 6 for 5-Star GA Lineman: Scouting Report

David Visser

As far as prospects go, they don't get much better than Amarius Mims. And that's not just hyperbole. A five-star prospect from Georgia, Mims is perhaps the best offensive tackle prospect in the nation's 2021 recruiting class, and he's just named Florida State to his top six. 

Mims (6'7, 295) is one of those rare prospects who can write his own ticket. As you can see, the rest of his top six includes Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and the in-state Georgia Bulldogs. He attends Bleckly County High School, hailing from Cochran, GA, in the middle of the state. 

In addition to the schools in his top six, Mims' also has offers from LSU, Florida, Clemson, Oregon, and many others. The 'Noles were able to get Mims to Tallahassee for a Junior Day last April, and then again in November of 2019, but those visits came during the Willie Taggart era, so it'll be interesting to see what kind of traction new head coach Mike Norvell and first-year FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins have been able to gain with him. So far, the reviews on Atkins have been quite positive. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is recruiting Mims with Atkins.

Mims' high stature in the class of '21 is well deserved. He has a frame that you just can't teach, to which he'll comfortably add more weight at the next level. He doesn't over-extend himself with his footwork, and when he gets his hands on you, the battle is all but over. But check out our full scouting report on him over at SI All-American. 

New CEO of Seminoles Boosters, Inc. Named

Dustin Franklin

FSU Football's 2021 Schedule Altered

A slight adjustment to the next meeting of the Seminoles and Irish.

David Visser

SI All-American 2021 Watch List: 12 Florida State Seminoles Football Commits & 27 Key FSU Targets Named

SI All-American candidates from Mike Norvell's first real class with the 'Noles, as well as Seminole targets who could gain that honor as well.

David Visser

Sports Illustrated Unveils 1,000-plus Candidates for 2020 SI All-American High School Football Team

A list broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets, with evaluations and highlights.

SI Staff

FSU AM: Football Season Outlook, Recruiting, & Other News

Updates on the future of FSU football, recruiting news, the Seminole name, women's hoops coaching change, & more.

Dustin Franklin

‘Noles Back in the Mix for Blue-Chip RB: Scouting Report

Four-star running backs Ke’Travion Hargrove de-commits; FSU among new leaders.

Dustin Franklin

Video: FSU Football Shows Leadership By Wearing Masks

The athletic face of the university is setting an example by keeping its student-athletes' faces covered.

David Visser

by

nancykirk

Former 'Nole Named Top 10 RB in NFL: Fair?

Dalvin Cook named a top ten NFL back by ESPN experts, but is it a fair placement on the list?

Dustin Franklin

A Bad Day for ACC Football, Florida, & Tallahassee

This tide needs to turn if we're going to see FSU football in the fall.

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Conditioning Begins, Recruiting, & More

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen