AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

FSU AM: 'Nole Interview on Fall Season, ACC's Stance, & More

Chloe Cutchen

Football 

Florida State offensive lineman Andrew Boselli went on CNN Newsroom to discuss the future of the 2020 football season and his thoughts on playing this fall. Boselli first shared on his Twitter that he wants to have a season, even after his entire family had COVID-19. 

And with the upcoming season still in question, top athletes from different schools, including many FSU players like Boselli, are sharing their desire to play via Twitter, as explained by our Mike Settle. 

However, our David Visser gives us the latest on the ACC standing firm on having a football season. Of course, this is a rapidly evolving situation, so stick with us for continued updates.

Pro 'Nole Chris Thompson is returning to Florida to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

Baseball 

FSU Baseball shared a post highlighting Buster Posey's impressive collegiate numbers. 

Softball 

In the past two seasons, the lady 'Noles have hit a whopping 948 RBI's. 

And speaking of RBI's, relive Jessica Warren's impressive hit that pushed FSU to win the 2015 ACC Championships. 

Women's Basketball 

Congrats to FSU guard Sayawni Lassiter as she just landed an internship in the financial world. 

Golf 

Good luck to Florida State golfers Jamie Li and John Pak while playing in the 2020 U.S. Amateur. 

Soccer 

FSU soccer is busy on the field and in the weight room again this week. 

Volleyball 

The volleyball team is also hard at work, starting with morning stretches. 

General Athletics 

FSU's official Twitter shared a few different teams staying safe, wearing masks, and working hard. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Standing Firm on Holding Fall Football Season-- For Now

The latest on an ever-changing landscape.

David Visser

Final PGA Championship Results for Two ‘Noles

'Noles hitting holes.

David Visser

Top College Football Players Unite to Demand Change

College football players are finally uniting but what does it all mean?

Mike Settle

Scouting Newest 5-Star FSU Commit Jalen Warley

A closer look at the elite guard, who's headed for Tallahassee.

Mitch Schmidt

FSU AM: 5-Star Commit, Legend’s Birthday, PGA Tour

Football practice notes, legend celebrates birthday, hoops lands another major commit, PGA Tour results, & more.

Dustin Franklin

FSU Players Come Out in Support of #WeWantToPlay Movement

Some ‘Noles are using their platforms to make their voices heard

Mike Settle

Former FSU Center Michael Ojo Passes Away

A memorable Seminole, and for all the right reasons.

David Visser

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Football Practice, PGA Championship, & Recruiting

Day two of practice, football interviews, PGA update, baseball debut, and recruiting news.

Dustin Franklin

2023 Athlete Receives FSU Offer: Scouting Report

Seminoles offer Arizona native Cole Martin

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers Elite 2022 Pass Rusher: Scouting Report

Seminoles offer Las Vegas blue-chip pass rusher Cyrus Moss.

Dustin Franklin