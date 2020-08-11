FSU AM: 'Nole Interview on Fall Season, ACC's Stance, & More

Football

Florida State offensive lineman Andrew Boselli went on CNN Newsroom to discuss the future of the 2020 football season and his thoughts on playing this fall. Boselli first shared on his Twitter that he wants to have a season, even after his entire family had COVID-19.

And with the upcoming season still in question, top athletes from different schools, including many FSU players like Boselli, are sharing their desire to play via Twitter, as explained by our Mike Settle.

However, our David Visser gives us the latest on the ACC standing firm on having a football season. Of course, this is a rapidly evolving situation, so stick with us for continued updates.

Pro 'Nole Chris Thompson is returning to Florida to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baseball

FSU Baseball shared a post highlighting Buster Posey's impressive collegiate numbers.

Softball

In the past two seasons, the lady 'Noles have hit a whopping 948 RBI's.

And speaking of RBI's, relive Jessica Warren's impressive hit that pushed FSU to win the 2015 ACC Championships.

Women's Basketball

Congrats to FSU guard Sayawni Lassiter as she just landed an internship in the financial world.

Golf

Good luck to Florida State golfers Jamie Li and John Pak while playing in the 2020 U.S. Amateur.

Soccer

FSU soccer is busy on the field and in the weight room again this week.

Volleyball

The volleyball team is also hard at work, starting with morning stretches.

General Athletics

FSU's official Twitter shared a few different teams staying safe, wearing masks, and working hard.