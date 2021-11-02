Around the ACC: Week 10

Wake Forest stands alone at the top of the conference after Pittsburgh's loss to Miami.

Florida State was on track to pull off its fourth consecutive win, but costly penalties and a few mental mistakes led to a 30-20 loss against Clemson. As we peek at the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the divisional race is shaping up, with #10 Wake Forest holding the clear lead in the Atlantic. Meanwhile, the two Coastal leaders (Pittsburgh, Virginia) are each coming off losses.

Heading into Week 10, I took a look at each conference game and where each program stands entering the final stretch of the regular season.

Atlantic:

Louisville (4-4) vs. Clemson (5-3) - Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

The Cardinals fell 28-13 to NC State last Saturday for their third loss in the past four games. Quarterback Malik Cunningham struggled through the air, completing 11-of-28 passes for a quarterback rating (QBR) of 53.1. The defense held the Wolfpack to 44 rushing yards, which is a good sign heading into a matchup with Clemson running back Will Shipley.

Clemson had its best offensive performance of the season against the Seminoles, putting up 377 total yards and a season-high 30 points (against FBS opponents). Shipley had 25 rushes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 24 yards.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 6-0.

Cross Divisional:

Boston College (4-4) vs. Virginia Tech (4-4) - Friday, 7:30 p.m.

For the Eagles, the season continues to be a downward spiral. Boston College has now dropped four straight games after last Saturday’s 21-6 loss to Syracuse. The Eagles converted just 5-of-18 third downs.

After dropping three consecutive games, the Hokies got back in the win column with a 26-16 win over Georgia Tech. The offense hit the century mark at all three levels with quarterback Braxton Burmeister (254 passing yards), running back Malachi Thomas (103 rushing yards) and wide receiver Tre Turner (187 receiving yards).

When these two met in 2020, Virginia Tech won 40-14. Whoever loses Saturday will be at risk of missing a bowl game.

North Carolina (4-4) vs #10 Wake Forest (8-0) - Noon

North Carolina’s offense had no problem putting up points last Saturday, but its defense couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain in a 44-34 loss at Notre Dame. With Pittsburgh and NC State still on the horizon, the Tar Heels could need an upset to remain bowl eligible.

The Demon Deacons continued to roll along after a 45-7 victory against Duke. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 402 yards and totaled five touchdowns, two coming on the ground. A College Football Playoff berth might be out of the realm, but Wake Forest seems to be in line for a New Year's Six Bowl if they can clinch the Atlantic and win the ACC Championship.

The Tar Heels won last year's contest 59-53.

Coastal:

Duke (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh (6-2) - Saturday, Noon

Duke has been outscored 93-7 in the last two games. The Blue Devils have lost four straight, and with a defense allowing just under 474 yards per game, the streak should continue against one of the nation's top quarterbacks in Kenny Pickett.

Pickett’s Heisman campaign came to a screeching halt last Saturday in a 38-34 loss to Miami. Pickett completed 39-of-55 attempts for 519 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. The Panthers control their own destiny for the Coastal, and should cruise to a win over the Blue Devils.

Miami (4-4) vs. Georgia Tech (3-5) - Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

As stated above, the Hurricanes went on the road and pulled off a 38-34 upset of the Panthers for their second consecutive win versus a ranked opponent. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw for 426 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Jaylan Knighton chipped in 80 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Fans were calling for head coach Manny Diaz to be fired a few weeks ago, but it seems the pressure has eased in South Florida after a couple wins.

Under second-year head coach Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech is rebuilding and it showed in last Saturday’s 26-17 loss in Blacksburg. The Yellow Jackets fell behind 20-7 and committed two turnovers that proved to be costly. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded his second consecutive 100+ rushing yard performance with 113 yards on 11 carries. Look for Collins to utilize Gibbs more against a favorable Canes rush defense.