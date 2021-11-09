Around the ACC: Week 11

The conference is in a flux after Wake Forest went down on Saturday.

Florida State welcomes Miami to Tallahassee on Saturday, hoping to pull off its first win against the Hurricanes since 2016 and keep its bowl dreams alive. Meanwhile, the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference is in flux after the presumable favorite was upset in Week 10.

As we enter Week 11, I dove into each game and how it will shape up the divisional races.

Atlantic:

Clemson (6-3) vs. UConn (1-8) - Saturday, Noon

The Tigers used a goal-line stop to secure a 30-24 victory over Louisville last Saturday. Quarterback D.J Uiagalelei had his best statistical performance of the season, racking up 220 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers.

UConn hasn’t played since Oct. 22, when they lost 44-13 to Middle Tennessee State. The Huskies are in a full rebuild and outmatched at every position on the field in nearly every game. The Tigers should cruise to their seventh win.

Louisville (4-5) vs. Syracuse (5-4) - Saturday, Noon

Both of these programs are scratching and clawing for a postseason berth. The Cardinals are trending in the wrong direction, having lost four of their last five.

After rumors swirled of him being on the hot seat this offseason, Orange head coach Dino Barbers has spearheaded a resurgence in the Northeast behind running back Sean Tucker (201 carries, 1267 yards, 11 touchdowns). It should be noted Syracuse is coming off a bye.

#9 Wake Forest (8-1) vs. #19 NC State (7-2) - Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Despite its 58-55 loss to North Carolina last Saturday, Wake Forest remains 5-0 in ACC play due to the Tar Heels being in the coastal division. Quarterback Sam Hartman punched in seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing), but also threw two interceptions.

After their 28-14 victory in Tallahassee, the Wolfpack continue their road trip in Winston-Salem. Having already defeated Clemson, NC State could shake the Atlantic race up with a victory against the Demon Deacons. Hartman might be the more recognizable name, but quarterback Devin Leary is playing just as well. He threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns against the Seminoles.

Cross Divisional:

Georgia Tech (3-6) vs. Boston College (5-4) - Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec made his return for the Eagles in a 17-3 win against Virginia Tech, but the defense stole the show. Boston College forced two turnovers and held the Hokies to 4.8 yards per carry. They also held Virginia to 3-of-11 on third down.

The Yellow Jackets have lost three consecutive games, but there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising duo of quarterback Jeff Sims and Jahmyr Gibbs. Georgia Tech plays hard and has shown improvement under head coach Geoff Collins, but they might not have the physicality up front to beat Boston College.

Coastal:

Pittsburgh (7-2) vs. North Carolina (5-4) - Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers got back on track with a 54-29 victory over Duke. Quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 28-of-43 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns. With a matchup against Virginia looming next week, the Panthers can’t afford to lose focus and drop a divisional game.

As stated earlier, head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels notched their most impressive of the season last Saturday against Wake Forest. Quarterback Sam Howell tallied 320 yards from scrimmage (216 passing, 104 rushing), while running back Ty Chandler added four touchdowns for 213 yards.

This game will feature two high-powered offenses with big armed quarterbacks. If you want to sit back in front of your television and be entertained this could be the game for you.

Virginia Tech (4-5) vs. Duke (3-6) - Saturday, 3:30 p.m

Virginia Tech’s offense struggled against Boston College, mainly due to the injury to quarterback Braxton Burmeister. Quarterback Knox Kadum replaced Burmeister and completed 7-of-16 passes for a modest 73 yards.

The Blue Devils haven’t won since Sept. 25 (52-33 against Kansas), and are staring at their first winless conference season since 2007. The 29 points put up against the Panthers were the most from Duke against a conference opponent this season, which could be encouraging moving in the back end of the season.

The Hokies won last year's matchup 38-31.

Virginia (6-3) vs. #10 Notre Dame (8-1) - Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong (3557 yards, 27 touchdowns) suffered a rib injury in the 66-49 loss to BYU on Oct. 30, but head coach Bronco Mendenhall is optimistic on his chances to start against the Fighting Irish. A home win against a nationally ranked program would give the Cavaliers a huge confidence boost heading into next week's divisional bout at Pittsburgh.

This might not be a College Football Playoff season for Notre Dame, but they have all the ingredients for a New Year's Six Bowl. After a 24-13 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 2, the Fighting Irish have rattled off four consecutive wins. In that span, running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 513 yards and six touchdowns.

