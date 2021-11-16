Around the ACC: Week 12

Wake Forest looks to take down Clemson for the first time in 13 years.

After their first win against Miami since 2016 in Week 11, the Seminoles make the trip to Chestnut Hill to play Boston College Nov. 20. For the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), both divisions are pretty much settled, with two emerging programs set to face off in the ACC Championship.

I went into depth on each Week 12 game and where each team stands with two weeks remaining.

Atlantic:

Clemson (7-3) vs. #12 Wake Forest (9-1) - Saturday, Noon

Usually, around this time, the Tigers are watching closely every week to see where they are ranked in the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers are unranked and averaging just 198.9 passing yards per game. Clemson defeated UConn 44-7 last week.

After its 45-42 win over NC State, Wake Forest is in the driver's seat to represent the Atlantic in the ACC Championship. The Demon Deacons haven’t beaten Clemson since 2008.

#16 NC State (7-3) vs. Syracuse (5-5) - Saturday, 4 p.m

The loss to Wake Forest eliminated the Wolfpack from ACC Championship contention, but the passing offense had no issue. Quarterback Devin Leary threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. NC State went 3-of-14 on third downs against the Demon Deacons.

The Syracuse offense will rely heavily on running back Sean Tucker, who had 95 yards on 19 carries in the 41-3 loss to Louisville last Saturday. It was Tucker’s first game under 100 rushing yards since Sept. 11 against Rutgers (54).

The Wolfpack won last year's meeting 36-29.

Cross Divisional/Non Conference:

Duke (3-7) vs. Louisville (5-5) - Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Duke has lost six consecutive games since ACC play began, and lost last weekend in Blacksburg 48-17 to Virginia Tech. As we saw with Kansas’s win against Texas in Week 11, anything can happen in college football.

With a home matchup against Kentucky looming, Louisville can play it safe and secure bowl eligibility with a victory against the Blue Devils. In last Saturday’s 41-3 win over Syracuse, quarterback Malik Cunningham threw for 209 yards and totaled five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing).

North Carolina (5-5) vs Wofford (1-9) - Saturday, Noon

This game should all but lock up bowl eligibility for the Tar Heels. It also could serve as an exciting time for North Carolina fans to see highly-touted freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who is expected to take over if Sam Howell forgoes his senior season and enters the NFL Draft.

After its season-opening 24-22 win against Elon Sept. 2, Wofford has lost nine consecutive games. They came very close to a win last weekend, but fell 45-44 to The Citadel in overtime.

#9 Notre Dame (9-1) vs Georgia Tech (3-7) - Saturday, 2:30 p.m

The Fighting Irish need some dominoes to fall, but the College Football Playoff is not completely out of the picture. It’s November, which means temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s in South Bend. As they’ve done numerous times under head coach Brian Kelly, expect Notre Dame to pound the rock and scheme a offensive gamelan centered around running back Kyren Williams (174 rushes, 872 yards and 10 touchdowns)

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 41-30 loss to Boston College last Saturday. The Georgia Tech defense allowed the Eagles to rack up 505 total yards, which could spell trouble against a much more talented Notre Dame offense.

Coastal:

#21 Pittsburgh (8-2) vs. Virginia (6-4) - Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

A 10-win season is still a possibility for the Panthers and quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is regarded by some as the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-23 overtime victory in Chapel Hill last Thursday.

Virginia missed quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s playmaking ability in its 28-3 loss to Notre Dame in Week 11. If Armstrong can’t go, the Cavaliers won’t have the offensive firepower to keep up with a Pittsburgh squad averaging 43.5 points per game.

Miami (5-5) vs. Virginia Tech (5-5) - Saturday, 7:30 p.m

The Hurricanes fired athletic director Blake James Nov. 15 following the 31-28 loss to Florida State last Saturday. Additionally, the Canes canceled media availability for practice on Nov. 16. Head Coach Manny Diaz is back on the hot seat, and if things don’t get better against the Hokies, Diaz could be relieved of his duties.

Virginia Tech found its mojo in a 48-17 win over Duke. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister returned from injury and completed just 9-of-15 passes, but tossed three touchdowns. The defense held the Blue Devils to 147 passing yards, but a tougher challenge awaits in Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.

With both programs sitting at .500, this game is pivotal for bowl eligibility.