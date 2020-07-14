A Bad Day for ACC Football, Florida, & Tallahassee

The prospect of ACC football in the fall got off to a rocky start of the week on Monday. After the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they'd be playing only conference games across all fall sports and the Ivy League and SIAC shutdown fall sports altogether, I published a piece about bookmaker odds on which power-five conference would be the first to cancel its fall football season. And while the ACC came in at the middle of the pack, it may have rose some after Monday.

The conference had already altered its Football Kickoff event to be held virtually, but on Monday, it postponed the event, offering the following vague statement: "The Atlantic Coast Conference has postponed its virtual ACC Football Kickoff media event until further notice. The event was originally scheduled to be held July 21-23, 2020. Any future decisions and announcements will take place at the appropriate time."

The ACC has already commented that it will make a decision on fall sports in late July, and it looks like the postponement will extend until after that decision has been made.

This comes after another rough day for the state of Florida and COVID-19. After announcing a record 15,300+ new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the Sunshine State posted over 12,600 infections on Monday. If the state were its own country, it would have trailed only the US, Brazil, and India in number of new cases. This certainly doesn't help a conference with two members in Florida-- especially when one of them is in Miami, the new epicenter of the pandemic.

And even more specific to Tallahassee, Leon County Schools shut down sports as well.

A lot could still happen, here, of course. But Monday's headlines were far from confidence-inspiring.