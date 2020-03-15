Blue-Chip California Defensive Tackle Has FSU in His Top 5

A lot of talented prospects show promise in high school ball but need to hit the collegiate cafeteria and bulk up. Victory Vaka is not most prospects-- and Florida State fans may get to see that for themselves in the near future.

Vaka (6'3, 325) tweeted his geographically diverse top-five schools earlier today, and the Seminoles made the cut, along with Florida, Michigan, Oregon, and Texas A & M. An imposing four-star defensive tackle recruit, he attends Westlake High School outside of Los Angeles, California, where he's ranked the nation's No. 13 DT in his class. Vaka is also considered the No. 20 player coming out of the Golden State, as well as the country's 200th best player across all positions. Some perspective on Vaka's size: current Florida State DT Robert "Trench Monster" Cooper is presently listed at 6'2, 332.

The 'Noles are relatively new to Vaka's recruitment, so this is impressive, considering LSU was the first to offer him-- over a year ago, and the Tigers didn't make his shortlist. Vaka has scheduled official visits to the other four schools in his top five, but not yet FSU.

Vaka is committing and signing in December, and he'll enroll early next year. Included below are some of his highlights.