Blue-Chip Defensive Back Picks the 'Noles

Less than a week after Omarion Cooper named Florida State in his final six potential landing spots, Head Coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff got even better news, as Cooper announced on Twitter his intentions to suit up for the Seminoles.

When he released his top six list, our David Visser took a look at his recruiting profile and broke down his film. Cooper has solid size and speed for a prospect, and possesses the skill and ability to fill needs at multiple defensive backfield positions.

Cooper is out of Lehigh Acres, FL, and has been on record as saying former FSU great Deion Sanders is his idol, both of which figures to have weighed heavily in his decision.

The composite four-star defensive back is listed as the number 18 cornerback in the nation, and is a huge get for primary recruiter and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller.

Norvell and crew have certainly focused on the defensive secondary on the recruiting trail, and are ensuring defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson has plenty of weapons to build on FSU's "DBU" claim. In addition to Cooper, the 'Noles have secured commitments from Kevin Knowles II and Hunter Washington for the 2021 class, as well as landing transfers Meiko Dotson from Florida Atlantic University, and Jarrian Jones from Mississippi State.

In gaining Cooper's pledge, the Seminoles '21 class takes a leap into the top 25 rankings. Now up to number 22, Norvell has positioned himself to finish with a nice inaugural signing class, should the trends continue.