Blue-chip linebacker decommits from FSU football

Four-star prospect Melvin Jordan didn't mince words in decommitting from the Florida State football program on Monday night.

A 2022 outside linebacker from Saint Petersburg's Calvary Christian High School, Jordan (6'0, 205) committed to the Seminoles last June but severed those ties tonight. He'd visited FSU a few times, most recently in late January for a Junior Day.

This is a tough loss for the 'Noles, as Jordan is considered the nation's No. 3 OLB, Florida's sixth best prospect, and the No. 44 player in the country, overall. He's also visited Miami and Georgia Tech. Along with the Seminoles and Hurricanes, Jordan also has offers from Florida, Minnesota, Indiana, West Virginia, Illinois, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and UCF, among others.

Jordan's decommittment from FSU's 2022 class leaves it with a lone current member: IMG quarterback Chad Mascoe. Jordan had been at IMG as well, before opting to transfer to nearby Calvary Christian.