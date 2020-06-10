Blue Chip OT Has FSU Inside Top 10: Scouting Report

Julian Armella (6-6, 300) is a four-star offensive tackle prospect in 2022 class from Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquanis in Miami, FL. He’s also an Florida State legacy, his dad was Enzo Armella who played defensive tackles in the 1990’s.

The junior took to his Twitter today to announce his top 10 schools.

Mike Norvell and company will be competing the heavyweights of the recruiting world for this blue chip prospect. FSU will battle Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and in-state rivals Miami and Florida. Their work is certainly cut out for them but an early projection from last year had Armella leaning towards FSU but he’s remained adamant that his recruitment is open.

So, what would the ‘Noles be getting in a player like Armella? I don’t want to overstate anything but this could be the biggest “get” in the short tenure of Mike Norvell’s staff if they’re able to pull it off. Simply put, Aremella is an elite prospect and could be an important piece in turning the offensive line reputation around in Tallahassee.

When you turn on the film, you see an absolute mauler. Once his hands are on you, they stay there and the defender has nowhere to go. The run blocking technique used by Armella is almost perfect. His pad level is low and he remains balanced while never stopping his feet.

His pass protection skills are the same, he moves his feet smoothly and locks on with the defensive end. Most importantly, he uses his hands extremely well. Whether that be in pass protection or run blocking.

The fact that FSU is in the running for a player of this caliber is a positive sign and step in the right direction. Be sure to check back with us here at All Seminoles for more recruiting updates like this.