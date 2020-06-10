AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Blue Chip OT Has FSU Inside Top 10: Scouting Report

Mike Settle

Julian Armella (6-6, 300) is a four-star offensive tackle prospect in 2022 class from Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquanis in Miami, FL. He’s also an Florida State legacy, his dad was Enzo Armella who played defensive tackles in the 1990’s.

The junior took to his Twitter today to announce his top 10 schools. 

Mike Norvell and company will be competing the heavyweights of the recruiting world for this blue chip prospect. FSU will battle Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and in-state rivals Miami and Florida. Their work is certainly cut out for them but an early projection from last year had Armella leaning towards FSU but he’s remained adamant that his recruitment is open.

So, what would the ‘Noles be getting in a player like Armella? I don’t want to overstate anything but this could be the biggest “get” in the short tenure of Mike Norvell’s staff if they’re able to pull it off. Simply put, Aremella is an elite prospect and could be an important piece in turning the offensive line reputation around in Tallahassee.

When you turn on the film, you see an absolute mauler. Once his hands are on you, they stay there and the defender has nowhere to go. The run blocking technique used by Armella is almost perfect. His pad level is low and he remains balanced while never stopping his feet. 

His pass protection skills are the same, he moves his feet smoothly and locks on with the defensive end. Most importantly, he uses his hands extremely well. Whether that be in pass protection or run blocking.

The fact that FSU is in the running for a player of this caliber is a positive sign and step in the right direction. Be sure to check back with us here at All Seminoles for more recruiting updates like this. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite Class of '22 Athlete Names 'Noles in Top 10

Dasan McCullough out of Kansas has FSU listed among his final destinations.

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: OL Commitment, COVID-19 Update, & Diamond Memories

FSU lands o-line prospect, at least one player tests positive for Coronavirus, baseball memories and softball legend honored, and other Seminoles stories

Dustin Franklin

Coronavirus Strikes FSU Football Program Again

At least one more Seminole tests positive for COVID-19.

David Visser

Alabama Class of '21 Tight End Offered By the 'Noles

River Helms adds Florida State to the list of schools offering a scholarship

Dustin Franklin

FSU Offers 2022 OT: Scouting Report

The 'Noles try to establish a Bayou pipeline

Mike Settle

FSU Lands Commitment From 2021 OL: Reaction

The ‘Noles cross the state line to help out in the trenches

Mike Settle

Tamorrion Terry's Odds of Being 1st WR Picked in 2021 NFL Draft

How likely is it that Scary Terry is the first off the board at his position, per Vegas?

David Visser

by

David Visser

Iverson at FSU? Questioning Possibilities with 'The Answer'

What if Allen Iverson had suited up in the garnet and gold?

Dustin Franklin

FSU AM: 'Noles Continue to Speak Out, & Recruiting Updates

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

Scouting 5-Star FSU Hoops Prospect Moussa Cisse

5-Star basketball prospect Moussa Cisse scouting report. Why does Leonard Hamilton love Cisse's game?

Mitch Schmidt

by

David Visser