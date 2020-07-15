AllSeminoles
‘Noles Back in the Mix for Blue-Chip RB: Scouting Report

Dustin Franklin

A class of 2021 blue-chip running back doesn't just fall into your lap every day, but on Tuesday, Florida State found themselves in a great spot for exactly that scenario.

Four-star running back Ke'Travion Hargrove out of Ruston, Louisiana de-committed from Louisiana Tech, and FSU is considered one of his likely landing spots.

In addition to the Seminoles, Penn State and South Carolina are considered leaders, but FSU already has a crystal ball in their favor. FSU offered Hargrove last month, a month after he committed to play for the in-state Bulldogs.

Running backs coach David Johnson is Hargrove's primary recruiter, and the talented back could provide a boost to the position group, and be a huge addition to the offense. Hargrove is a fast back that has great burst and quickness. In addition to that, he's very agile and has great balance, which helps him make defender after defender miss. Another added bonus is the fact that he has great hands and can catch the ball out of the backfield, and once he has the ball in his hands, he shows elite field vision. What he lacks in size and power (he's a sleek 185 pounds for his 5'11" frame), he more than makes up for with his playmaking ability.

As a junior last season, Hargrove rushed for an impressive 1,537 yards and punched the ball into the endzone 20 times on the ground. Through the air, he added another 460 yards and six scores, en route to helping his team to the Louisiana 5A state quarterfinal.

No decision date has been set, but as always, AllSeminoles.com will keep you posted.

