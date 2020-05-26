AllSeminoles
Boise State Official: Will Game vs. FSU Happen as Planned?

David Visser

Memorial Day isn't the official start of summer, but it signifies as much to many Americans. But that's not the start of a season with which many college sports fans are concerned. They're much more interested in if, when, and how the 2020 NCAA football season will commence. 

For Florida State, that means opening with a neutral-site game vs. West Virginia in Atlanta on September 5. So the other day, I got in touch with officials at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and they referred me to Peach Bowl personnel for a statement about the status of the game. 

Then, it's supposed to be back to Tallahassee for a home opener against Samford on the 12th. After that, the 'Noles are scheduled to board a flight west for their road debut against the Broncos of Boise State, where they'll try to avenge a 2019 loss in Doak Campbell Stadium on September 19, 2020.

Of course, so much of our future sports schedules are in "wait-and-see" mode right now. So I got in touch with a higher-up in Boise about the state of the game, and his response, while thoughtfully tempered, was pretty optimistic. 

In fact, Boise State Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football Brad Larrondo informed me that the game in Boise between FSU and the Broncos is planning to be played. Boise State has not heard anything at this point in time that would alter the schedule, and the Broncos are continuing their process for having the football team return to campus at a yet to be determined date in June for voluntary workouts based on the NCAA’s announcement last week.

For now, the Seminoles' debut on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium sounds somewhat promising. 

David Visser

Again, gotta keep an eye on numbers as states reopen.

