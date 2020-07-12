Top 2022 Prospect Lists FSU as Dream School: Scouting Report

Braelon Allen (6’2, 215) is a rising 2022 safety prospect from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He took to his Instagram today to release the schools that have made his final 6.

The ‘Noles made the cut along with Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. Of course from a geographical standpoint, FSU sticks out like a sore thumb, but that doesn’t seem to bother Allen, who may not have an offer from the ‘Noles just yet but spoke with Jake Kocorowski of AllBadgers.com about why they’re in the hunt for his services.

Allen admitted Florida State "is kind of the outlier" on the list in terms of geography. It is the lone true ACC program in his top six that includes five others from the Midwest, four of which play within the Big Ten. Despite the distance, Allen said that FSU is "actually my dream school." "I’ve liked them for pretty much as long as I can remember when I started watching college football, so I've been in contact with them every week for a few months," Allen said. "That was really exciting for me and my family because that's a place I've talked about for a long time. So that was another really easy pick for my top six, and I have a great relationship with the staff over there as well.”

That’s a glowing review for Mike Norvell and company, but they’ll have to beat out some of the top schools in the Midwest for Allen. So what kind of player would FSU get in Allen? Well the first thing you see on film is his willingness to come down hill and hit the offensive player. A physicality that you can’t teach-- you either have it or you don’t.

The next thing that stands out is his closing speed to get to the football or the ball carrier. Whether it’s an interception or a big hit, he’s constantly causing disruption on the field. He’s also shown an ability to locate the football at its highest point and make a play on it. Making that safety spot the perfect place for him; and he would fit what defensive coordinator Adam Fuller asks his safeties to do.

